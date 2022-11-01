ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

royalexaminer.com

National test scores show that Virginia students have experienced extensive learning loss in recent years, new program will help at-risk students recover

“We were pleased to have Governor Glenn Youngkin announce the Urban League and HBCU Tutoring Partnership on the campus of the Norfolk State University at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center. The purpose of the partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia Union University, and Virginia State University is to provide HBCU students who will serve as paid tutors to high school students. This is a great start to begin closing the learning gap that occurred during the pandemic and beyond. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring,” said the President of Norfolk State University, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR

Westminster-Canterbury's Festival of Trees on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ashley Allman from the Westminster-Canterbury Foundation joins April Woodard to share what makes the 3rd Annual "Festival of Trees" so magical. From beautifully decorated trees to heavy hors d’oeuvres, it's a night you don't want to miss!. The event is 5:30 p.m. on Friday,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Nathan Lienard performs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local singer/songwriter, Nathan Lienard, performs two original songs, "Rich Man" and "Yes Ma’am This and Yes Ma’am That," from his current EP. November 6th – MoMac Brewing Company, Portsmouth. Follow Nathan Lienard:Facebook: @NathanLienardOfficial.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

