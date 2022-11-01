Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Earns four helpers
MacKinnon was credited with four assists during a 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday in Finland. MacKinnon, who has 16 points in 16 career games against the Blue Jackets, tied a career-high with four helpers Friday during the Global Series matchup. He has accomplished the feat three times. MacKinnon joined teammate Mikko Rantanen and Theo Fleury as the lone NHL skaters to amass at least four points during a regular-season game outside of North America. The 27-year-old center shared team highs with six shots and a plus-3 rating in the international event.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Puts up power-play helper
Kessel registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Kessel had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period. The assist ended Kessel's three-game point drought -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since setting the NHL ironman record Oct. 25. The 35-year-old winger has four points, 24 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. He saw a season-low 9:15 of ice time Thursday, and he's been seeing third-line minutes at even strength lately, so he's not a particularly intriguing option in fantasy at this stage.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Held out of practice Thursday
Miller did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Miller missed practice for the second day in a row due to an ankle issue following Buffalo's win over the Packers in Week 8. While the nature and severity of this injury are still unclear, it's possible the Bills are simply taking every precaution with the 33-year-old linebacker's health at the midway point of the season. Miller collected 14 tackles and a team-high six sacks over the team's first seven contests, and he'll have one more practice to increase his activity before this Sunday's game against the jets.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Drew Ellis: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Ellis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Ellis appeared in one game for Seattle after he was claimed off waivers in mid-June, and he spent the rest of the season at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old had a .231/.346/.488 slash line with 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 70 games with Tacoma, though it wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Yonny Hernandez: Claimed by Oakland
Hernandez (calf) was claimed off waivers by the A's on Thursday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Hernandez finished the season on Arizona's injured list with a calf strain, and he was recently removed from the 40-man roster. The 24-year-old appeared in 12 big-league games in 2022 and went 2-for-24 with two runs and two stolen bases.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Another limited practice
Fant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After kicking off Week 9 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, Fant has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 22-176-1 line he's put together in eight games this season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Scooped up by Arizona
Hill was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com reports. Hill's time on the waiver wire didn't last long, as he was waived by Dallas earlier in the day. The defensive tackle could have an opportunity to contribute right away for this Arizona defense, as he should serve as the No. 2 nose tackle behind Leki Fotu.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers punt on QB at No. 1 overall, Giants find replacement for Kadarius Toney
A team without a need at quarterback drafting No. 1 overall is good for entertainment value. In most years, that team is able to turn the pick into multiple first-round choices in exchange for the right to move up and take the best quarterback available. While it may be too soon for Pittsburgh to take a quarterback themselves, it is faced with the decision to add Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. opposite T.J. Watt or trade down for additional draft capital. In today's thought exercise, we explore that scenario and many others with a new mock draft.
Comments / 0