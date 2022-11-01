A team without a need at quarterback drafting No. 1 overall is good for entertainment value. In most years, that team is able to turn the pick into multiple first-round choices in exchange for the right to move up and take the best quarterback available. While it may be too soon for Pittsburgh to take a quarterback themselves, it is faced with the decision to add Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. opposite T.J. Watt or trade down for additional draft capital. In today's thought exercise, we explore that scenario and many others with a new mock draft.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO