Washington STEM Academy students Audrey Greene, grade 6, and Holden Owens, grade 5, had a day to remember when three Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory firefighters pulled up in their firetruck to pick them both up to be Firefighters for a Day. Holden's grandfather was there to capture the moment and shared how Holden had his heart set on being chosen for this incredible opportunity. Holden's excitement was evident as he explained, "I won the fire safety competition so I get to be a firefighter for a day. I made a video of the details for kids to learn fire safety. I talked about how to check out smoke alarms and make an evacuation plan." Audrey said, "I wrote an essay about what it means to be a firefighter." Audrey's mom thanked Lucas Ellsworth, Jason Neher and Miles Waters for offering the program and shared that her son Isaac also had the privilege of being part of this a few years ago. Audrey and Holden climbed into the firetruck and headed out to the station where they had the choice of lunch cooked by the firefighters or from their favorite restaurant.

WARSAW, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO