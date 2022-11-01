ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GB women take team silver at World Championships to book Olympics spot

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVrl9_0iutfwCh00
Sport

Great Britain claimed women’s team silver and a place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris after pushing reigning champions the United States all the way at the World Gymnastics Championships.

The British team of Jessica Gadirova, twin sister Jennifer, Ondine Achampong, Georgia Mae-Fenton and Alice Kinsella, which had qualified for the final in second place, delivered when it mattered most to earn a place on the podium in Liverpool.

However, despite being without Simone Biles or Sunisa Lee at the M&S Bank Arena, the American quintet of Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, and Skye Blakely clinched a record-breaking sixth successive title by a little more than three points.

There was little margin for error as three gymnasts competed on each of the four pieces of equipment – beam, floor, vault, and uneven bars – with all three scores counting.

The USA and British teams were separated by just 0.434 of point at the top of the leaderboard following the first rotation after both opened up with the vault in which Achampong was GB’s best performer behind America’s Carey and Chiles.

America extended their lead to 2.100 after the second rotation, in which they and Great Britain tackled the uneven bars, with Canada and France making a move as Brazil and China somewhat surprisingly occupied the bottom two places.

Kinsella and America’s Blakely both fell from the beam as the two countries remained locked in a battle for top spot, with Japan having closed significantly heading into the final round of disciplines.

But, having seen her sister Jennifer and Kinsella produce near-faultless routines, Jessica Gadirova turned in the best performance of the night on the floor to score 14.266 and confirm second place as the British team finished on 163.363, with the USA racking up 166.564.

Japan’s medal hopes dissolved as Kokoro Fukasawa endured a nightmare, allowing the Canadians, who had qualified for the final in eighth and last place, to snatch bronze on a night when European champions Italy could only manage fifth, one place ahead of China.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

I’m lost for words – GB’s Giarnni Regini-Moran wins historic world floor gold

Giarnni Regini-Moran was stunned after clinching Great Britain’s first ever men’s world floor title at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in front of a home crowd in Liverpool. The 24-year-old Norfolk native beat newly-crowned all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto with a score of 14.533, pipping the Japanese competitor...
newschain

England battle past Canada to secure spot in World Cup final

England withstood a late surge to hang on for a 26-19 win over Canada at Eden Park in Auckland and become the first team through to the final of the World Cup. Simon Middleton’s side had to dig deeper than many had expected to extend their winning run to 30 matches and set up a final showdown with hosts and holders New Zealand.
newschain

Princess of Wales cheered by fans at Rugby League World Cup quarter-final

The Princess of Wales has shown her support for the England team on the pitch ahead of the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea. Kate attended the crunch game at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).
newschain

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell bracing team for tough test against Hearts

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell fully expects a strong Hearts side to emerge from the end of their European campaign. Robbie Neilson made six changes for Thursday’s Europa Conference League game in Turkey as Hearts went down 3-1 against Istanbul Basaksehir in their final group match. Hearts have had a...
newschain

Envoi Allen returns to his best in Champion Case

Envoi Allen bounced back to his best to see off Kemboy in a thrilling renewal of the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal. Having just his second start over three miles, the Henry de Bromhead-trained eight-year-old was on something of a retrieval mission. Despite winning a Grade One over two...
newschain

Women’s Nations League to kick off next year

A Women’s Nations League will begin next year, UEFA has announced. The competition, which will link into qualification for the European Championship and the World Cup, will start in autumn 2023, European football’s governing body said. As with the men’s Nations League, countries will be divided into leagues...
newschain

Metier just magic for Saffie Osborne in November Handicap

Metier carried apprentice Saffie Osborne to the biggest domestic success of her career so far when taking the BetGoodwin November Handicap at Doncaster. The Harry Fry-trained gelding is more often seen running over hurdles and is a Grade One winner in that arena, taking the Tolworth in January last year on heavy ground.
newschain

Al Dancer victory has thoughts very much with Thomas and Walters

Al Dancer was a moving winner of the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree for trainer Sam Thomas and owner Dai Walters. Thomas and Walters were involved in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in woodland in Llanelidan, near Ruthin, in north Wales. While initially...
newschain

Fast Response proves well named for Doncaster triumph

Fast Response relished heavy conditions at Doncaster to land the Download The BetGoodwin App Wentworth Stakes – and might be seen in Group One company this time next year. The Fast Company filly has been hitting the frame all season in five-furlong sprints, winning on Town Moor in October to follow up a prior Nottingham victory.
newschain

Callum Davidson hopes his Saints continue to impress at McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking for his side to continue their quest to make home advantage count when they host Rangers on Sunday. After suffering 1-0 defeats against Hibernian and Aberdeen in their opening two homes games, last season’s play-off winners have been more effective at McDiarmid Park.
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
165K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy