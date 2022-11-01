ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Glastonbury among two new Trader Joe's locations in New England

Trader Joe's recently announced that it is adding a Glastonbury location to its roster of grocery stores. On Oct. 28, The grocery chain announced on its website that the Glastonbury location would be at 400 Hebron Ave. The site said that the Trade Joe's would open some time in 2023, and a contact for the chain said there were no formal estimates on exactly when in the year it will open.
GLASTONBURY, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron, Nancy Serafino

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron and Nancy Serafino, who formerly owned Serafino Pharmacy, with this year's Compass Awards at the annual Forever in Blue Jeans Gala Nov. 18 at The Aqua Turf Club. The gala will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the banquet...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Sisters turn Center Perk into a breakfast destination

MANCHESTER — Ornamented with a collection of Victorian-era décor, Center Perk on Main Street has been a stalwart fixture of downtown Manchester for nine years as a favorite breakfast restaurant. ADDRESS: 639 Main St., Manchester. HOURS: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to...
MANCHESTER, CT

