Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Newsing the StatesBristol, CT
Related
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: A haunted trail, Christmas festival & event for dog lovers
(WFSB) - Another great fall weekend on tap for Connecticut. From a final send off to Halloween to starting our Christmas shopping, there’s fun events for the whole family. 100% of the proceeds from all races go directly to the nonprofit, Running for Rescues.
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
Eyewitness News
DRONE 3: Fire at Litchfield High School
We revealed our winter storm names for the '22-'23 winter season!. Fire at Litchfield High School under investigation.
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
40-Year-Old Connecticut ‘Message In A Bottle’ Found in North Carolina
Stefanie Marco Lantz was a 9-year-old little girl from Glastonbury, Connecticut on a trip to Martha's Vineyard with her family 40 years ago in 1982 when this whole thing started. We found a little bit of information on Facebook, but then found a podcast on Connecticut Public Radio by Chion...
sheltonherald.com
Glastonbury among two new Trader Joe's locations in New England
Trader Joe's recently announced that it is adding a Glastonbury location to its roster of grocery stores. On Oct. 28, The grocery chain announced on its website that the Glastonbury location would be at 400 Hebron Ave. The site said that the Trade Joe's would open some time in 2023, and a contact for the chain said there were no formal estimates on exactly when in the year it will open.
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Grass quickly recovers from summer drought, but here's how to get it ready for winter
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The unusually warm weather this week will give all of us a chance to get some yard work done, whether we want to or not. A big rebound in rainfall in September and October has rejuvenated lawns. "That just helped everyone’s lawns recover extremely fast,"...
New Britain Herald
Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron, Nancy Serafino
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron and Nancy Serafino, who formerly owned Serafino Pharmacy, with this year's Compass Awards at the annual Forever in Blue Jeans Gala Nov. 18 at The Aqua Turf Club. The gala will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the banquet...
Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There is no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Sisters turn Center Perk into a breakfast destination
MANCHESTER — Ornamented with a collection of Victorian-era décor, Center Perk on Main Street has been a stalwart fixture of downtown Manchester for nine years as a favorite breakfast restaurant. ADDRESS: 639 Main St., Manchester. HOURS: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to...
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
Comments / 0