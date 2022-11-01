Read full article on original website
Public Occurrences 11.5.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:25 p.m. Thursday - Robert James Osborn, 52, of 670 N. Colfax St., Warsaw, arrested on a foreign warrant. No bond set. • 4:25 p.m. Thursday - Gary Gene Gagnon Jr., 47, Rochester, arrested for felony...
Warsaw Man Cited For Failure To Yield After Crash In Elkhart Co.
A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of CRs 15 and 50 Tuesday in Elkhart County. At approximately 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, Sean Dooley, 26, Warsaw, was stopped on CR 15, north of CR 50, facing southbound in a 2011 Ford Fusion. Donna Persing, 67, Goshen, was eastbound on CR 50 in a 2017 Toyota Camry, according to a news release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
NIHHC To Provide Free Health Screenings And Flu Shots At We Care Warsaw
The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC), in partnership with Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, Bowen Center and the Indiana Department of Health, will provide free health screenings and flu shots at We Care Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Gordon Health & Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake (Grace College field house next to the Winona Lake Fire Station).
Joseph E. Beeson
Joseph E. Beeson, 92, of Winona Lake, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Joe was born on May 28, 1930, in Hartford City, the son of Claude and Evelyn Heighway Beeson. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Ford on June 3, 1951. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2022.
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
Possibly Suicidal Person Shuts Down U.S. 30
U.S. 30 traffic was shut down for a time Tuesday due to a possibly suicidal person at a gas station. According to information from the Indiana State Police, just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, an ISP trooper stopped to assist a Kosciusko County deputy that had found a person in a car that was possibly suicidal at a gas station at U.S. 30 and Ind. 19.
County Area Plan Approves Two Plats, Two Rezonings
All the cases were approved at the regular monthly meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday. During the brief meeting, two final plats were approved. Both are subdivisions. Developer Greg Stump’s plat is 2 acres and is located on CR 650E in Warsaw. It is a two-lot, residential...
Pavilion Audio-Video System To Be Updated For $125K
With the renovation of Center Lake Pavilion will come a new audio-video system. On Friday, the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety approved a professional services agreement with All Pro Integrated Systems for a new audio-video system for the Pavilion. The total contract price for consulting, equipment and installation...
Warsaw Schools Introduces Tiger Ambassador Program
Warsaw Community Schools recently introduced a Tiger Ambassador Program. Each school principal reached out to invite a community member. The first meeting was Sept. 22. At that time, Dr. David Hoffert, superintendent for Warsaw Community Schools, shared the WCS mission, organizational structure and invited guest presenters Mark Fick, director of transportation; Stacie Light, director of food services; Matt Binkerd, athletic director; and Michael Howk, assistant athletic director.
Early Voting Available
Early voting is available Saturday, Nov. 5. At the Justice Building, hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the North Webster Community Center, hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The final day for early voting is Monday, Nov. 7 in the Justice Building from 8 a.m. to noon.
Deloris J. ‘Jean’ Hamman
Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe in Columbia City. Jean was born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith Smith Geyer. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51 and went on to work at United Telephone Co., retiring as an Engineering & Construction Clerk.
CCS Food-A-Thon Is Nov. 11-12
The ongoing inflation has driven a record number of families to seek assistance from organizations like Combined Community Services. To help stock their food pantry to help local families, CCS is bringing back its Food-A-Thon Nov. 11-12. “We’re seeing this huge need and we want to be able to help and impact as many families in our community as we can. And, so, we are bringing back again this year the Food-A-Thon,” Community Outreach Coordinator Kiira Churchill said. “It’s going to look a little bit more like normal, and it’ll be Nov. 11-12.”
ATC Approves 1 Transfer, 3 Renewals
With plans to open BBQ on Broadway in Mentone within the next 30 to 45 days, owner Elisabeth Thompson appeared before the Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) on Thursday for a transfer. The transfer was for a beer and wine retailer restaurant license for BBQ on Broadway LLC,...
Sue Ann Mitchell Elected 2nd VP Of AIC
INDIANAPOLIS – Kosciusko County Council President Sue Ann Mitchell was elected second vice president of the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) Board of Directors. She began her term on Tuesday. Board elections were held during the AIC’s annual conference in September. “I have been a longtime supporter of...
Flamm Inaugurated As 7th President Of Grace College & Seminary
WINONA LAKE – Dr. Drew Flamm sees the foundation of Grace College & Seminary as a rock. Flamm was inaugurated as the seventh president of Grace College & Seminary Friday. “This moment is quite overwhelming,” he said. He thanked people such as his parents, wife, children, in-laws and students and staff.
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
Brett Lee Denney
Brett Lee Denney, age 64, and a longtime resident of North Webster, passed away peacefully and accompanied by family on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital after suffering a stroke. Born in Goshen on June 29, 1958, Brett was the son of the late Alvin L. Denney and...
Janette ‘Jan’ Elaine Bell
Janette “Jan” Elaine Dale Bell, age 75, of Winona Lake, went home to be with her Lord on Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. She was born July 14, 1947, in Los Angeles, to James and Grace Dale. She married her best friend, love...
Ralph Eugene Penrod
Ralph Eugene Penrod, age 84, of Pierceton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Mr. Penrod was born in North Manchester on June 18, 1938, to the late Clarence May Penrod and Pluma Naomi Keister Penrod. He graduated from Chester High School in 1956 and earned a degree in animal husbandry from Purdue University. Ralph had a beautiful tenor voice, and while at Purdue he was a member of the Glee Club. He married Linda Lou Hart on March 25, 1960, in North Manchester.
Etna Green Woman Arrested After Pursuit
An Etna Green woman was arrested after she didn’t comply with a law enforcement officers’ orders, hit an unoccupied vehicle and led officers on a pursuit. According to one Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, Terra A. Trytko, 44, North Walnut Street, Etna Green, was attempting to back up in 2010 Ford F/E from a parking spot at Etna Green Mini Mart to flee police. When she put the vehicle into drive, her vehicle hit an unoccupied vehicle registered to Janice Chaney, Wakarusa.
