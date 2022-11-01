Read full article on original website
Deloris J. ‘Jean’ Hamman
Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe in Columbia City. Jean was born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith Smith Geyer. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51 and went on to work at United Telephone Co., retiring as an Engineering & Construction Clerk.
Gerric Dillon Walker
SYRACUSE – Gerric Dillon Walker, age 46, and a longtime resident of the Syracuse area, passed away at his Cromwell home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. Born in Goshen on May 24, 1976, Gerric was the son of Christopher Walker and Vickie Staker Kaze. He was a 1995 graduate of Wawasee High School.
Gwendolyn Ann Cornett
Gwendolyn Ann Fort-Hansen Cornett, 45, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 18, 1977, in Plymouth, to Sandra Jean Fort Clayborn and Steven Wayne Hansen. On June 3, 2016, she married Wendall Hutch Cornett; he died. Gwendolyn’s life will be celebrated...
Donna Ross
Donna Ross, 96, a resident of Barbee Lake, Warsaw, died at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. She was born March 25, 1926, in Warsaw, to Grace A. Shoemaker Mason and Alfred M. Cartwright. On June 23, 1945, she married Dale Dean Ross; he died Dec. 28, 2001. Donna’s life...
Warren Harlan
NORTH WEBSTER – Warren Harlan, 65, Pierceton, died Nov. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Durward ‘Bud’ Glenn Seely
MILFORD – Durward “Bud” Glenn Seely, 86, of Fort Wayne, previously of Milford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. He was born to Glenn and Katherine “Kate” Wilson Seely on Jan. 27, 1936, in Hillsdale, Mich. On Sept. 11, 1960, Bud married Jeroldine “Jeri” Rae Bushong; she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2019.
Alan George Kieffaber
NORTH MANCHESTER – Alan George Kieffaber, 83, North Manchester, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home. Alan was born May 24, 1939, in Akron, Ohio, to Leland Emmert and Thelma Evangeline Long Kieffaber. He married Marilyn in 1981. Alan was a member of Manchester Church of the Brethren...
Joseph E. Beeson
Joseph E. Beeson, 92, of Winona Lake, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Joe was born on May 28, 1930, in Hartford City, the son of Claude and Evelyn Heighway Beeson. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Ford on June 3, 1951. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2022.
Brett Lee Denney
Brett Lee Denney, age 64, and a longtime resident of North Webster, passed away peacefully and accompanied by family on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital after suffering a stroke. Born in Goshen on June 29, 1958, Brett was the son of the late Alvin L. Denney and...
Martha P. Islas Acosta
Martha P. Islas Acosta, of Warsaw, passed away quietly at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 62. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Aug. 11, 1960, she was the daughter of Bernardino Islas and the late Cruz Celia Acosta. She married Jesus Manuel Pacheco on Dec. 18, 1982. The two have shared 39 years together and spent their lives raising their three children.
Flamm Inaugurated As 7th President Of Grace College & Seminary
WINONA LAKE – Dr. Drew Flamm sees the foundation of Grace College & Seminary as a rock. Flamm was inaugurated as the seventh president of Grace College & Seminary Friday. “This moment is quite overwhelming,” he said. He thanked people such as his parents, wife, children, in-laws and students and staff.
Janette ‘Jan’ Elaine Bell
Janette “Jan” Elaine Dale Bell, age 75, of Winona Lake, went home to be with her Lord on Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. She was born July 14, 1947, in Los Angeles, to James and Grace Dale. She married her best friend, love...
Washington Students Are Firefighters For A Day
Washington STEM Academy students Audrey Greene, grade 6, and Holden Owens, grade 5, had a day to remember when three Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory firefighters pulled up in their firetruck to pick them both up to be Firefighters for a Day. Holden's grandfather was there to capture the moment and shared how Holden had his heart set on being chosen for this incredible opportunity. Holden's excitement was evident as he explained, "I won the fire safety competition so I get to be a firefighter for a day. I made a video of the details for kids to learn fire safety. I talked about how to check out smoke alarms and make an evacuation plan." Audrey said, "I wrote an essay about what it means to be a firefighter." Audrey's mom thanked Lucas Ellsworth, Jason Neher and Miles Waters for offering the program and shared that her son Isaac also had the privilege of being part of this a few years ago. Audrey and Holden climbed into the firetruck and headed out to the station where they had the choice of lunch cooked by the firefighters or from their favorite restaurant.
Sectional Title On The Line When Warsaw Visits Carroll
WARSAW — A chance to hoist a sectional championship trophy for the second time in program history. That’s what Warsaw (8-2) will have when the Tigers travel to Fort Wayne to play Carroll (10-0) Friday, Nov. 4 in the IHSAA Class 6A Sectional 2 final. Kickoff at Gorsuch Complex is scheduled for 7 p.m.
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
Public Occurrences 11.5.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:25 p.m. Thursday - Robert James Osborn, 52, of 670 N. Colfax St., Warsaw, arrested on a foreign warrant. No bond set. • 4:25 p.m. Thursday - Gary Gene Gagnon Jr., 47, Rochester, arrested for felony...
CCS Food-A-Thon Is Nov. 11-12
The ongoing inflation has driven a record number of families to seek assistance from organizations like Combined Community Services. To help stock their food pantry to help local families, CCS is bringing back its Food-A-Thon Nov. 11-12. “We’re seeing this huge need and we want to be able to help and impact as many families in our community as we can. And, so, we are bringing back again this year the Food-A-Thon,” Community Outreach Coordinator Kiira Churchill said. “It’s going to look a little bit more like normal, and it’ll be Nov. 11-12.”
Warsaw Cheerleading Team Takes No. 4 Ranking To State Finals
The Warsaw Tiger cheerleading team has continued the school’s many successes during the fall sports season by qualifying for the Indiana Cheer Championship and going into the competition with the No. 4 ranking in the entire state. The competition will be held Saturday morning at New Castle High School.
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
Sue Ann Mitchell Elected 2nd VP Of AIC
INDIANAPOLIS – Kosciusko County Council President Sue Ann Mitchell was elected second vice president of the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) Board of Directors. She began her term on Tuesday. Board elections were held during the AIC’s annual conference in September. “I have been a longtime supporter of...
