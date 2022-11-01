The ongoing inflation has driven a record number of families to seek assistance from organizations like Combined Community Services. To help stock their food pantry to help local families, CCS is bringing back its Food-A-Thon Nov. 11-12. “We’re seeing this huge need and we want to be able to help and impact as many families in our community as we can. And, so, we are bringing back again this year the Food-A-Thon,” Community Outreach Coordinator Kiira Churchill said. “It’s going to look a little bit more like normal, and it’ll be Nov. 11-12.”

