Times-Union Newspaper
Donna Ross
Donna Ross, a resident of Barbee Lake of Warsaw, passed away at home after a long and full life of 96 years at 8:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. She was born on March 25, 1926, in Warsaw, to Grace A. Shoemaker Mason and Alfred M. Cartwright. On June 23, 1945, she married Dale Dean Ross. They were blessed with three children and 56 years of marriage together before Dale passed away on Dec. 28, 2001.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warren Harlan
NORTH WEBSTER – Warren Harlan, 65, Pierceton, died Nov. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Gwendolyn Ann Cornett
Gwendolyn Ann Fort-Hansen Cornett, 45, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 18, 1977, in Plymouth, to Sandra Jean Fort Clayborn and Steven Wayne Hansen. On June 3, 2016, she married Wendall Hutch Cornett; he died. Gwendolyn’s life will be celebrated...
Times-Union Newspaper
Deloris J. ‘Jean’ Hamman
Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe in Columbia City. Jean was born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith Smith Geyer. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51 and went on to work at United Telephone Co., retiring as an Engineering & Construction Clerk.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ralph Eugene Penrod
Ralph Eugene Penrod, age 84, of Pierceton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Mr. Penrod was born in North Manchester on June 18, 1938, to the late Clarence May Penrod and Pluma Naomi Keister Penrod. He graduated from Chester High School in 1956 and earned a degree in animal husbandry from Purdue University. Ralph had a beautiful tenor voice, and while at Purdue he was a member of the Glee Club. He married Linda Lou Hart on March 25, 1960, in North Manchester.
Times-Union Newspaper
Alan George Kieffaber
NORTH MANCHESTER – Alan George Kieffaber, 83, North Manchester, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home. Alan was born May 24, 1939, in Akron, Ohio, to Leland Emmert and Thelma Evangeline Long Kieffaber. He married Marilyn in 1981. Alan was a member of Manchester Church of the Brethren...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jesse Roberts
Jesse Roberts, 86, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born in Erwin, Tenn., to Walter and Maude Collins Roberts. On Oct. 20, 1996, Jesse married Clara Baker Roberts, who died Oct. 27, 2020. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw....
Times-Union Newspaper
Lois A. Stanger
NORTH MANCHESTER – Lois A. Stanger, 80, North Manchester, died Nov. 1, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospice in Fort Wayne. Lois was born June 27, 1942, in North Manchester to James R. and Victoria C. Correll Hare. In 1963, Lois married Charles Henry Stanger. Family and friends may call...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.5.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:25 p.m. Thursday - Robert James Osborn, 52, of 670 N. Colfax St., Warsaw, arrested on a foreign warrant. No bond set. • 4:25 p.m. Thursday - Gary Gene Gagnon Jr., 47, Rochester, arrested for felony...
Times-Union Newspaper
Martha P. Islas Acosta
Martha P. Islas Acosta, of Warsaw, passed away quietly at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 62. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Aug. 11, 1960, she was the daughter of Bernardino Islas and the late Cruz Celia Acosta. She married Jesus Manuel Pacheco on Dec. 18, 1982. The two have shared 39 years together and spent their lives raising their three children.
Times-Union Newspaper
Durward ‘Bud’ Glenn Seely
MILFORD – Durward “Bud” Glenn Seely, 86, of Fort Wayne, previously of Milford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. He was born to Glenn and Katherine “Kate” Wilson Seely on Jan. 27, 1936, in Hillsdale, Mich. On Sept. 11, 1960, Bud married Jeroldine “Jeri” Rae Bushong; she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2019.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Janette ‘Jan’ Elaine Bell
Janette “Jan” Elaine Dale Bell, age 75, of Winona Lake, went home to be with her Lord on Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. She was born July 14, 1947, in Los Angeles, to James and Grace Dale. She married her best friend, love...
Times-Union Newspaper
Gerric Dillon Walker
SYRACUSE – Gerric Dillon Walker, age 46, and a longtime resident of the Syracuse area, passed away at his Cromwell home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. Born in Goshen on May 24, 1976, Gerric was the son of Christopher Walker and Vickie Staker Kaze. He was a 1995 graduate of Wawasee High School.
Times-Union Newspaper
ATC Approves 1 Transfer, 3 Renewals
With plans to open BBQ on Broadway in Mentone within the next 30 to 45 days, owner Elisabeth Thompson appeared before the Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) on Thursday for a transfer. The transfer was for a beer and wine retailer restaurant license for BBQ on Broadway LLC,...
Times-Union Newspaper
CCS Food-A-Thon Is Nov. 11-12
The ongoing inflation has driven a record number of families to seek assistance from organizations like Combined Community Services. To help stock their food pantry to help local families, CCS is bringing back its Food-A-Thon Nov. 11-12. “We’re seeing this huge need and we want to be able to help and impact as many families in our community as we can. And, so, we are bringing back again this year the Food-A-Thon,” Community Outreach Coordinator Kiira Churchill said. “It’s going to look a little bit more like normal, and it’ll be Nov. 11-12.”
Times-Union Newspaper
Pavilion Audio-Video System To Be Updated For $125K
With the renovation of Center Lake Pavilion will come a new audio-video system. On Friday, the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety approved a professional services agreement with All Pro Integrated Systems for a new audio-video system for the Pavilion. The total contract price for consulting, equipment and installation...
Times-Union Newspaper
Flamm Inaugurated As 7th President Of Grace College & Seminary
WINONA LAKE – Dr. Drew Flamm sees the foundation of Grace College & Seminary as a rock. Flamm was inaugurated as the seventh president of Grace College & Seminary Friday. “This moment is quite overwhelming,” he said. He thanked people such as his parents, wife, children, in-laws and students and staff.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Cited For Failure To Yield After Crash In Elkhart Co.
A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of CRs 15 and 50 Tuesday in Elkhart County. At approximately 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, Sean Dooley, 26, Warsaw, was stopped on CR 15, north of CR 50, facing southbound in a 2011 Ford Fusion. Donna Persing, 67, Goshen, was eastbound on CR 50 in a 2017 Toyota Camry, according to a news release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Times-Union Newspaper
Etna Green Woman Arrested After Pursuit
An Etna Green woman was arrested after she didn’t comply with a law enforcement officers’ orders, hit an unoccupied vehicle and led officers on a pursuit. According to one Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, Terra A. Trytko, 44, North Walnut Street, Etna Green, was attempting to back up in 2010 Ford F/E from a parking spot at Etna Green Mini Mart to flee police. When she put the vehicle into drive, her vehicle hit an unoccupied vehicle registered to Janice Chaney, Wakarusa.
