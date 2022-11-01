Read full article on original website
Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
FBI: Tennessee universities, colleges see 'marked increase' in sextortion attempts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning Tennessee college students of increasing sextortion scams. FBI Knoxville stated on Twitter Wednesday "Tennessee college and university campuses have seen a marked increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students." Sextortion takes place when the victim is either duped into sending pictures...
