ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xOA5_0iuteNdz00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Crime Watch

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BClS3_0iuteNdz00
Photo: JCPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZ0Cz_0iuteNdz00
Photo: JCPD
PREVIOUS: Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ibJi_0iuteNdz00
Photo: JCPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbJNq_0iuteNdz00
Photo: JCPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFomB_0iuteNdz00
Photo: JCPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVaYr_0iuteNdz00
Photo: JCPD

The shooting took place at 150 West State of Franklin Road, also known as the Downtown Square parking lot shortly after 3 a.m.

Police say that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Affidavits: Pair ‘packaged’ body of overdose victim, dumped at South Holston Lake

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or JCPD at 42-434-6166. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158. Confidential tips can be sent to 847411 (TIP411), just text 423JCPD and your tip to the number. messages can also be sent through the JCPD website to crimestopper@johnsoncitytn.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

JCPD: One arrested in connection with weekend shooting downtown

Johnson City — Johnson City Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting downtown last weekend that left two people injured. In a press release, the JCPD says they have charged Zachary Stratton with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
wvlt.tv

Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a man who was wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested In Connection To W. State of Franklin Shooting

Following several days of intense investigations, Johnson City Police have arrested Zachary Stratton, of Johnson City on five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting incident on October 30 at 150 W State of Franklin Road. Upon arrival police discovered two victims with non life threatening injuries. Stratton was allegedly seen in the back of a maroon four door sedan fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting. The two victims were treated for their injuries and Stratton is being held on a 320 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for arraignment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

4 people have been charged in Wise County assault, police say

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Charges have been filed against four individuals in connection to a recent assault in Wise County, police say. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, they have worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to secure warrants for 3 adults and 1 juvenile involved in the assault of a woman that occurred at a party on October 30, in Pound. Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound, Virginia has been charged with felony assault. Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise, Virginia, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise, Virginia, have also been charged with felony assault.
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Complex assault case under investigation in Wise County

The case is complex, according to a report from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, with numerous interviews completed and warrants being secured following an October 30th incident in the Mill Creek section of Pound. Both misdemeanor and felony assault charges have been filed against three adults and one juvenile...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to the hotel while investigating […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Visit Kingsport hosts Wing Fling event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visit Kingsport hosted its Wing Fling event on Thursday at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The event featured vendors from across the Tri-Cities and attendees were able to sample wings and vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” Wing Fling Battle of the Badges was a new addition this year that featured a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found

A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy