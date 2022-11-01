PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the photos.

The shooting took place at 150 West State of Franklin Road, also known as the Downtown Square parking lot shortly after 3 a.m.

Police say that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or JCPD at 42-434-6166. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158. Confidential tips can be sent to 847411 (TIP411), just text 423JCPD and your tip to the number. messages can also be sent through the JCPD website to crimestopper@johnsoncitytn.org.

