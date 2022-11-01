Read full article on original website
Governor Baker attracting national attention for 2024
BOSTON — At Boston’s Convention Center, Governor Charlie Baker attends the Boston Semper Fidelis Society’s Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration. The popular two term Republican Governor is stepping away from political life, leaving many pundits speculating about what’s next for Baker. Nationally, a centrist group called...
NECN
Diehl, Healey Sit Down for Interviews Ahead of Election for Governor
In the waning days before Massachusetts' gubernatorial election, both candidates sat down for interviews with NBC10 Boston. Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts' top executive office, spoke with political reporter Alison King at Brewer's Fork in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood; Republican Geoff Diehl, the former state representative running against Healey, spoke with King at his home in Whitman.
2022 Election: What are the 4 ballot questions, what do ‘yes’ and ‘no’ votes mean for Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters will be asked to weigh in on four key ballot questions when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ballot question 1 would establish additional tax on income over $1M. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:. Ballot question 2...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 3, explained
What is Question 3 on the general election ballot?. Question 3 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The proposed...
Gov. Baker updates on progress of Massachusetts police reform
LYNNFIELD – Inside the new police academy in Lynnfield, recruits are learning firearm safety, taking classes on implicit bias and practicing de-escalation techniques in tense, simulated scenarios. The facility is one example of a dramatic improvement in the quality of resources we make available to train people.Gov. Charlie Baker sat down for a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV to talk about the progress on the police reform bill he signed into law nearly two years ago. Baker said the training happening in Lynnfield is in line with that law.Recruits go through 800 hours of training, while thousands of current officers must...
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
Fall in Massachusetts has been a great one so far. We have had the opportunity to experience some rich foliage and have been treated to mild almost summer-like weather. No complaints here. I love fall in Massachusetts, don't you?. Have You Noticed an Increase in Mask Wearing in Massachusetts?. As...
Massachusetts legislation passed to help those with disabilities
Two bills that were passed in the Senate Thursday during an informal session will help those in the Commonwealth with disabilities live more independently.
A Final Conversation: One-on-one with Republican candidate for MA Governor, Geoff Diehl
The Massachusetts race for governor is in its’ final days. Latest polling shows our state’s current Attorney General, Democrat, Maura Healey with a substantial lead over the former State Representative, Republican, Geoff Diehl. But Diehl says he’s been the underdog before and won. And he believes his message is resonating with voters. He recently sat down with Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh for a final conversation before Election Day.
bunewsservice.com
LISTEN: Massachusetts Gun Legislation Experts Discuss Safety
This midterm, many Republican candidates nationwide have made crime a focal point of their campaign, while democrats have largely steered clear of the issue. Massachusetts is one of the safest states in the country when it comes to gun violence, thanks in part to dedicated activists who work to educate people about the dangers of firearms.
wgbh.org
Boston is behind on its climate goals, says inaugural progress report
Boston is on a path to miss its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, according to the inaugural Boston Climate Progress Report. If that fact wasn't sobering enough, the researchers noted that Boston's interim climate goals set for the year 2030, concerning community emission, is also off track by approximately five years.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
Gov. Baker announces security grants for three Jewish organizations in Pioneer Valley
Several Jewish community organizations and synagogues including three in Western Massachusetts will receive funding as part of a $4.1 million program intended to upgrade physical security measures against what officials call the threat of “terroristic and hate-fueled attacks.”. The grants were announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker at the...
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor
As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
NECN
Mass. Reports 5,569 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,569 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,915,290 cases and 20,614 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 1 there were 179...
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
wgbh.org
Mass. Ballot Questions 3 and 4: A nonpartisan researcher breaks down the potential impacts
There is no shortage of information out there about the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions. But how can you tell which claims are true and which don't hold up?. The Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University — a nonpartisan research group — took up the task of evaluating statements from both sides on each of the four initiatives. Executive Director Evan Horowitz joined Adam Reilly on GBH News’ Talking Politics to share what he found on Questions 3 and 4.
WCVB
Is Massachusetts a sanctuary state?
BOSTON — The number of families and individuals arriving in Massachusetts seeking safety and shelter has “significantly” increased as 133 immigrant families and over 4000 individuals have arrived and were housed in the fiscal year of 2022, according to a recent letter written by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Gov. Charlie Baker tells Westfield State students his book ‘not a potboiler’ but vital telling of the ‘how’
WESTFIELD – Gov. Charlie Baker encouraged Westfield State University students Wednesday to consider public service as a career or volunteer. Even, in what some consider a dirty word these days: politics. Public service, he said, is a sure-fire path to personal growth. “Because it forces you — if you...
Western Massachusetts COVID-19 risk reduced to low, CDC says
The latest COVID-19 data has been released and according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at low risk with the exception of Franklin County, which is listed at a medium level of risk.
