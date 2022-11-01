ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCA FALLS ON ROAD AT EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. _ A week after putting up record-setting numbers, the University of Central Arkansas offense struggled Saturday in a 42-14 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in ASUN Conference action at Roy Kidd Stadium . Playing without leading rusher Darius Hale, the Bears put up a little more than...
Sugar Bears breeze past Queens

CONWAY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears started off the weekend well with a win over Queens in straight sets on Friday night at the Prince Center. The win improves the volleyball team to 18-8 on the year, with a 10-3 slate in conference. Queens got things started...
