Starkville Daily News
Playoff bound: Jacket win, two Charger losses, puts SHS in postseason
No matter what happened for SHS against Grenada, it had to have an Oxford loss. Nonetheless, the Jackets needed to play well for some positive momentum in the playoffs if they did indeed make it. Despite a struggle for three quarters, Starkville made the plays when they needed it. A...
tippahnews.com
Tippah county basketball tips off for 2022-2023 season
Basketball season kicked off recently, with every squad in the county having played in jamboree and all except Falkner boys having played a regular season game. Several storylines are in play, with Pine Grove looking to defend their state title and Walnut’s MK Vuncannon having a chance to break the modern career scoring mark this year.
wtva.com
Blue Mountain College changing its name
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
wcbi.com
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation. WATCH:
ourmshome.com
MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME
Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
wtva.com
Corinth police seek help solving case of injured woman walking on Highway 45
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Corinth hope someone saw something that can help detectives piece together what led to an injured woman walking south on the northbound side of Highway 45. An officer found the woman early Sunday after midnight near the state weigh station with multiple injuries.
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
Justice for Jay Lee supporters start letter campaign to honor missing Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss — The Campus Walks Apartments are the last place Jimmie “Jay” Lee was seen before being reported missing. Now, more than three months since his disappearance, supporters of the group, “Justice for Jay Lee,” are making sure his name isn’t forgotten. “It’s...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Carnelia Fondren
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
wtva.com
Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
wtva.com
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
wtva.com
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
Oxford Eagle
Reardon violates banishment order, sentenced to prison
The man banished from Lafayette County for stalking the Oxford mayor was sentenced to prison this week for violating that order. Matthew Reardon was taken into custody on Tuesday and sentenced Thursday to a year in prison, with the pending four- year banishment sentence to be served after his release. If he violates the order again, he could face up to four years in prison.
wtva.com
Tupelo man indicted on federal drug charge
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Federal judge will decide if a Tupelo man should stay in federal custody until his trial. Court documents show a federal grand jury recently indicted Terry Montgomery on a drug charge. He made his initial court appearance before a federal judge in Greenville on Friday.
