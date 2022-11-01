ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

Starkville Daily News

Playoff bound: Jacket win, two Charger losses, puts SHS in postseason

No matter what happened for SHS against Grenada, it had to have an Oxford loss. Nonetheless, the Jackets needed to play well for some positive momentum in the playoffs if they did indeed make it. Despite a struggle for three quarters, Starkville made the plays when they needed it. A...
STARKVILLE, MS
tippahnews.com

Tippah county basketball tips off for 2022-2023 season

Basketball season kicked off recently, with every squad in the county having played in jamboree and all except Falkner boys having played a regular season game. Several storylines are in play, with Pine Grove looking to defend their state title and Walnut’s MK Vuncannon having a chance to break the modern career scoring mark this year.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Blue Mountain College changing its name

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
ourmshome.com

MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME

Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
PASCAGOULA, MS
thelocalvoice.net

“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli

“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
VERONA, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Carnelia Fondren

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
wtva.com

Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture

ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
ECRU, MS
wtva.com

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Reardon violates banishment order, sentenced to prison

The man banished from Lafayette County for stalking the Oxford mayor was sentenced to prison this week for violating that order. Matthew Reardon was taken into custody on Tuesday and sentenced Thursday to a year in prison, with the pending four- year banishment sentence to be served after his release. If he violates the order again, he could face up to four years in prison.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man indicted on federal drug charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Federal judge will decide if a Tupelo man should stay in federal custody until his trial. Court documents show a federal grand jury recently indicted Terry Montgomery on a drug charge. He made his initial court appearance before a federal judge in Greenville on Friday.
TUPELO, MS

