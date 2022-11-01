Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
Gov. Kemp extends Georgia gas tax suspension another month
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday morning Georgia's gas tax would remain suspended through mid-December. The gas tax was first suspended in March, and the governor has continued to extend it roughly every month. This extension will last until Dec. 11. In a release, the Governor's Office cited...
WMAZ
Georgia Department of Education releases survey for feedback, wants to change Language Arts statewide
ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Education wants to change how it teaches Language Arts statewide – and they want your input. The state unveiled new proposed standards for teaching language arts for students in grades K-12 on its website. For younger students, educators want to put a bigger...
WMAZ
How are Georgia voters feeling about student loan forgiveness | 11Alive Poll
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is about early voting turnout in Georgia. President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has excited many while also ruffling the feathers of other voters. For Peach State voters, the majority do believe in some type of forgiveness for student loans; it's how much that seems to divide Georgians.
WMAZ
It's confusing': Central Georgians weigh in on daylight saving debate
MACON, Ga. — Daylight saving time is happening this weekend. Which means you'll want to turn your clocks back an hour on Saturday night. It's that time of the year where some of you might forget to change your clock back. And, well, some of you might not even want to change it back. Let's find out.
WMAZ
Georgia leaders provide update on gang crackdown initiatives
ATLANTA — Georgia's Gang Prosecution Unit, which formed earlier this year, has charged close to 50 alleged gang members and related criminals with crimes, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Kemp joined Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register, and others at the State Capitol to...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/2/22
Taste and See will close is doors after 9 years in business. The owner says they can't find workers. They plan to try and open again in the spring.
WMAZ
Georgia hits 2 million votes cast in early voting
ATLANTA — Election officials said Wednesday that Georgia had surpassed 2 million votes cast in the early voting period, now equaling more than half the total votes cast in the 2018 election for governor. The landmark voting threshold was crossed with two additional days beyond Wednesday for voters to...
WMAZ
Absentee ballots in Georgia | How late can you mail it?
ATLANTA — Voting absentee in this year's midterm election? If the answer's yes, it's quite likely you're looking for a way to ensure your vote gets counted and makes it to the correct destination. Or, maybe you haven't even received your ballot and want to reach out to ensure...
WMAZ
How this Georgia doctor is helping IBD patients outside the office
ATLANTA — One Georgia doctor is making it easier for patients to answer those burning health questions. On Saturday, Nov. 5, certified Gastroenterologist with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, Dr. Aja McCutchen will be honored at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s 32nd Annual Torch Gala as the Premier Adult Healthcare Professional of the Year for her work in bringing awareness and free health support to underrepresented and underserved communities who are living with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).
WMAZ
Investigators using technology to determine cause of deadly South Fulton house fire
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Cutting-edge technology is helping investigators determine what sparked a fire that tragically killed four members of the same family in South Fulton. The youngest victim is Hailey Harris, who was just 7 years old. Twelve people were at the home when the fire broke out.
Comments / 0