ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

Gov. Kemp extends Georgia gas tax suspension another month

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday morning Georgia's gas tax would remain suspended through mid-December. The gas tax was first suspended in March, and the governor has continued to extend it roughly every month. This extension will last until Dec. 11. In a release, the Governor's Office cited...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

How are Georgia voters feeling about student loan forgiveness | 11Alive Poll

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is about early voting turnout in Georgia. President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has excited many while also ruffling the feathers of other voters. For Peach State voters, the majority do believe in some type of forgiveness for student loans; it's how much that seems to divide Georgians.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia leaders provide update on gang crackdown initiatives

ATLANTA — Georgia's Gang Prosecution Unit, which formed earlier this year, has charged close to 50 alleged gang members and related criminals with crimes, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Kemp joined Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register, and others at the State Capitol to...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia hits 2 million votes cast in early voting

ATLANTA — Election officials said Wednesday that Georgia had surpassed 2 million votes cast in the early voting period, now equaling more than half the total votes cast in the 2018 election for governor. The landmark voting threshold was crossed with two additional days beyond Wednesday for voters to...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Absentee ballots in Georgia | How late can you mail it?

ATLANTA — Voting absentee in this year's midterm election? If the answer's yes, it's quite likely you're looking for a way to ensure your vote gets counted and makes it to the correct destination. Or, maybe you haven't even received your ballot and want to reach out to ensure...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

How this Georgia doctor is helping IBD patients outside the office

ATLANTA — One Georgia doctor is making it easier for patients to answer those burning health questions. On Saturday, Nov. 5, certified Gastroenterologist with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, Dr. Aja McCutchen will be honored at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s 32nd Annual Torch Gala as the Premier Adult Healthcare Professional of the Year for her work in bringing awareness and free health support to underrepresented and underserved communities who are living with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy