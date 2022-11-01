Read full article on original website
Newark PD credits community with helping save officers
A stronger bond between police and the community saved the lives of two officers who were shot in Newark Tuesday and led to the arrest of 30-year old Kendall Howard, according to the Newark Police Department. Someone tipped them off about the whereabouts of Howard. Officials and advocates have praised the actions of civilians who helped the injured officers, calling it a testament to antiviolence organizations like the Newark Community Street Team.
Program launched to replace lead service lines in Passaic County
The Passaic Valley Water Commission will be replacing the lines at no cost to homeowners. A major project was launched Friday by the Passaic Valley Water Commission to replace aging lead service lines in Passaic County. Service lines are entirely on private property, so before anybody can inspect or replace...
Street team promotes community peace in Trenton
The Trenton Restorative Street Team is focused on curbing violence. A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
Sean Spiller, Montclair mayor, is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Lawsuit against township and manager over alleged bullying. Questions about unlawful health benefits, fire department promotions and ‘shift-trading’. Interrelated, snowballing local scandals in Montclair could be a serious political liability for the township’s mayor, an up-and-comer in the Democratic Party — and even a contender for governor in 2025.
Proud Boys plan to crash ‘fem fest’ ahead of election
Sussex County Democrats say their LGBTQ concert will go on, activists plan to attend in support. The tiny borough of Franklin in Sussex County, a former mining town of about 5,100 people, could become the destination for political extremists vowing to crash a Planned Parenthood benefit organized by local Democrats.
Financial help for child care facility improvements announced
As New Jersey continues its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the child care sector remains a hurdle in getting parents back to work. Dozens of former centers remain closed and those that were able to survive are in need of upgrades and improvements. Anna Hareza, the owner of ABC...
Two Newark police officers shot by gunman firing from rooftop
Two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman firing from the rooftop of a building in the South Ward in Newark. At a press conference Tuesday evening, law enforcement officials from Newark confirmed one officer was shot in the leg, the other in the neck. Both are in stable condition at University Hospital in Newark.
Man accused of shooting two Newark police officers arrested
Kendall Howard of East Orange is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Police arrested the 30-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding two Newark police officers Tuesday afternoon, ending a massive search that involved local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and put the South Ward neighborhood on lockdown. Police officers could be seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday carrying the suspect, East Orange resident Kendall Howard, out of a building on Van Velsor Place in Newark, where it appears Howard had been hiding overnight.
Condemnation of mailers claiming anti-white bigotry
Pascrell: ‘This kind of politics … doesn’t belong anyplace’. Local and state leaders gathered in Paterson to denounce hate after mailers claiming discrimination against white and Asian Americans were distributed to residents across New Jersey. The mailers were paid for by the America First Legal Foundation, which is headed by former president Donald Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller. They accuse President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats of promoting discriminatory practices against white and Asian Americans. Similar mailers have been reported in other states.
Not one, but two birthing centers in the works for Trenton
The Greater Mount Zion AME maternal health center now under development in Trenton could advance New Jersey’s push to improve birth outcomes and reduce New Jersey’s significant racial disparities in maternal- and child-mortality rates. But it is not the same as the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center...
Location set, NJ maternal health center eyes future
New Jersey’s new maternal health center is starting to take shape, with significant funding in place, a location in Trenton identified, an architect drafting preliminary plans and backing from a powerful local church active in the community. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) joined Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer), Rev. Charles...
Trenton at a crossroads heading into municipal election
The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low. Trenton has surely seen better days. The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low, matching the spirit of many Trentonians, who have seen crime, unemployment and poverty rise, year upon year. As he approaches...
How Hoboken is building up its flood defenses
No city in the state was harder hit by Superstorm Sandy than Hoboken, where a 14-foot storm surge flooded the mile-square city on the Hudson River, causing $100 million in damage. The devastation is still fresh in the minds of Hoboken residents. “Literally the water came in from each end...
Senate president’s chief of staff will plead guilty to federal tax charges
Tony Teixeira is a longtime Democratic operative and top figure in Union County politics. The chief of staff to Senate President Nick Scutari has resigned and intends to plead guilty to federal tax charges, according to a statement from Scutari, the second-most powerful Democrat in New Jersey. Tony Teixeira has served as chief of staff to Scutari (D-Union) since 2018 and is a longtime Democratic operative and top figure in Union County politics. Teixeira also served as the head of the local Democratic Party in Elizabeth.
A decade later, Shore builds back bigger
It is clear that much of New Jersey’s coastal landscape was altered permanently 10 years ago, on Oct. 29, 2012, when Superstorm Sandy barreled into the state, killing 38, damaging or destroying over 346,000 homes, and causing $30 billion in economic damage. The change, however, has hardly been uniform.
Union Beach after Sandy: Fewer people, bigger homes
Superstorm Sandy flooded and fractured close-knit communities. Ten years after Sandy mangled Union Beach — forcing homes off their foundations and inundating 80% of the area — records show that 700 fewer people now live there. “There was generations and generations of people who lived here. Some of them couldn’t figure out how to come back,” said restaurant owner Gigi Liaguno-Dorr, who did come back, but only after years of fierce struggle.
Big push to rev up Democratic voters in 7th District
Democratic heavy-hitters were at a Malinowski rally in Rahway at the weekend. New Jersey’s most competitive congressional race is now critical to the national fight for power in Congress. The rematch between incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski and former Republican state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th District is considered a bellwether for the U.S. House of Representatives. Donors and political groups are paying attention.
