ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Joseph R. Reindl, 54, Two Rivers, OWI (5th) on 7/20/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to: 1) 18 initial confinement State Prison; 2) 3 years extended supervision; 3) $600 fine plus costs; 4) 36-month driver license revocation; 5) 36-month ignition interlock; Conditions of probation: 1) COMPAS Assessment; 2) AODA Assessment; 3) court costs/fine; 4) pay supervision and fees; 5) DNA Sample. Defendant has one day pre-sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County

A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police investigating human trafficking at local massage parlor

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business within the city of Oshkosh. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, detectives and investigators have been watching a business called XinChen Massage, located at 234 North Koeller Road. Authorities determined that...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac, police investigating

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports of possible gunshots. According to police, officers were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue around 8:50 p.m. on Friday night. After searching the area and speaking...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire at Door County supper club launches arson investigation, suspect arrested and charged

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – An arson investigation was launched by the Door County Sheriff’s Office after a fire was started at a Door County supper club on October 23. According to a release, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. that Sunday when the Jacksonport Fire Department was called to Mr. G’s Supper Club on State Highway 57 for reports of a fire.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash

Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Man arrested for arson in Mr. G's Supper Club fire

A Sturgeon Bay man has been charged with arson in the fire that damaged Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport on October 23. The Door County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s office found evidence that led to an arson investigation based on a residence near Mr. G's and State Highway 57 that had fire damage to the outside of the home. As part of that investigation, Jonathon J. Polich was arrested and was formally charged by the Door County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of Arson to a dwelling. Polich is being held on a $250,000 cash bond at the Door County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is being released at this time.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 3, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, November 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Convicted for 4th OWI Sentenced

A Manitowoc man who was convicted for his 4th OWI has been sentenced. Blake A. Lohmeier pleaded guilty to the charge on September 16th, 2020, and was sentenced to 8 months in the County Jail and three years probation on October 20th. As a part of his probation, Lohmeier must...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy