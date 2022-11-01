Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Joseph R. Reindl, 54, Two Rivers, OWI (5th) on 7/20/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to: 1) 18 initial confinement State Prison; 2) 3 years extended supervision; 3) $600 fine plus costs; 4) 36-month driver license revocation; 5) 36-month ignition interlock; Conditions of probation: 1) COMPAS Assessment; 2) AODA Assessment; 3) court costs/fine; 4) pay supervision and fees; 5) DNA Sample. Defendant has one day pre-sentence credit.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/4:. A man charged with burning down a popular supper club in Door County had been stalking the son of the owners, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. Jonathan J. Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of Arson of...
wearegreenbay.com
Grandmother pleads no contest in deadly rollover accident that killed 9-year-old
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc woman has reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was convicted of causing a deadly crash while driving drunk back in February of 2021. 52-year-old Monica Walker entered a no-contest plea and was found guilty of Homicide by Use of Vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration (PAC).
wearegreenbay.com
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police investigating human trafficking at local massage parlor
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business within the city of Oshkosh. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, detectives and investigators have been watching a business called XinChen Massage, located at 234 North Koeller Road. Authorities determined that...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac, police investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports of possible gunshots. According to police, officers were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue around 8:50 p.m. on Friday night. After searching the area and speaking...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire at Door County supper club launches arson investigation, suspect arrested and charged
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – An arson investigation was launched by the Door County Sheriff’s Office after a fire was started at a Door County supper club on October 23. According to a release, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. that Sunday when the Jacksonport Fire Department was called to Mr. G’s Supper Club on State Highway 57 for reports of a fire.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
Green Bay Police arrest convicted felon; recover three guns, ammunition, drugs
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a convicted felon suspected to be in possession of three handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen from Oconto County.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
doorcountydailynews.com
Man arrested for arson in Mr. G's Supper Club fire
A Sturgeon Bay man has been charged with arson in the fire that damaged Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport on October 23. The Door County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s office found evidence that led to an arson investigation based on a residence near Mr. G's and State Highway 57 that had fire damage to the outside of the home. As part of that investigation, Jonathon J. Polich was arrested and was formally charged by the Door County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of Arson to a dwelling. Polich is being held on a $250,000 cash bond at the Door County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is being released at this time.
seehafernews.com
Sturgeon Bay Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Door County Supper Club
A 33-year-old Sturgeon Bay man has been arrested after he allegedly started a supper club on fire. The Jacksonport Fire Department was first on the scene of the fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club, located at 5890 Highway 57 in Sturgeon Bay. They received a call reporting the fire...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused Of Attacking A Friend With A Knife
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 25-year-old Manitowoc man who allegedly attacked a friend last week with a knife. Daniel L. May III is charged with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct, and Three Counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping-all with Dangerous Weapon Enhancer. Police responded to a...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused Of Stealing From A City Residence
Bail was set at $40,000 cash this afternoon for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who was taken into custody this week for allegedly stealing cash from a neighbor’s residence last weekend. Charges against Brian D, Herdt include two counts of Burglary to a Building or Dwelling and Criminal Trespass to...
WBAY Green Bay
Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested after officer finds several handguns, narcotics in vehicle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after he was suspected of being in possession of several handguns and narcotics. According to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), around 7:30 a.m., an officer out on a routine patrol noticed a suspicious situation on the 1100 block of Smith Street.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 3, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, November 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Convicted for 4th OWI Sentenced
A Manitowoc man who was convicted for his 4th OWI has been sentenced. Blake A. Lohmeier pleaded guilty to the charge on September 16th, 2020, and was sentenced to 8 months in the County Jail and three years probation on October 20th. As a part of his probation, Lohmeier must...
