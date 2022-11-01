If you’ve stopped by the Encinitas Chamber and Encinitas Visitor Center office lately, you may have noticed some new faces. “In an effort to bring more benefits and expertise to the Encinitas business community, we have welcomed new staff to further promote a prosperous business environment for our members,” says Chamber CEO Sherry Yardley. “Meet our expanded team!”

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO