Del Mar, CA

Coast News

Blakespear files countersuit against residents in ongoing legal dispute

ENCINITAS — Mayor Catherine Blakespear filed a countersuit this week against a group of residents alleging they violated terms of a short-lived settlement agreement, marking the latest salvo in an ongoing legal battle over First Amendment violations on social media. Attorneys representing Blakespear, a Democratic candidate for the 38th...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Does Blakespear deserve higher office?

Before sending Catherine Blakespear to the California Senate to enact legislation, we should first look at what she has done for the city of Encinitas. Given her record, ask: Does Catherine Blakespear deserve higher office?. HOUSING. • The 15 high-density housing sites originally presented and voted down in Measure U...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Sheriff candidates: Martinez, Hemmerling discuss goals in forum

REGION — Two candidates vying for San Diego County’s top law enforcement position participated in an in-depth forum in the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election, where the topics of jail deaths, Sheriff’s Department staffing issues and concealed carry permits dominated the conversation. Undersheriff...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Meet the new and expanded Encinitas Chamber of Commerce team

If you’ve stopped by the Encinitas Chamber and Encinitas Visitor Center office lately, you may have noticed some new faces. “In an effort to bring more benefits and expertise to the Encinitas business community, we have welcomed new staff to further promote a prosperous business environment for our members,” says Chamber CEO Sherry Yardley. “Meet our expanded team!”
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 15 to Oct. 27 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Cruz, 33, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 15 at North Coast Highway...
SOLANA BEACH, CA

