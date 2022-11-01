Read full article on original website
Coast News
Blakespear files countersuit against residents in ongoing legal dispute
ENCINITAS — Mayor Catherine Blakespear filed a countersuit this week against a group of residents alleging they violated terms of a short-lived settlement agreement, marking the latest salvo in an ongoing legal battle over First Amendment violations on social media. Attorneys representing Blakespear, a Democratic candidate for the 38th...
Coast News
Does Blakespear deserve higher office?
Before sending Catherine Blakespear to the California Senate to enact legislation, we should first look at what she has done for the city of Encinitas. Given her record, ask: Does Catherine Blakespear deserve higher office?. HOUSING. • The 15 high-density housing sites originally presented and voted down in Measure U...
Coast News
Sheriff candidates: Martinez, Hemmerling discuss goals in forum
REGION — Two candidates vying for San Diego County’s top law enforcement position participated in an in-depth forum in the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election, where the topics of jail deaths, Sheriff’s Department staffing issues and concealed carry permits dominated the conversation. Undersheriff...
Coast News
Meet the new and expanded Encinitas Chamber of Commerce team
If you’ve stopped by the Encinitas Chamber and Encinitas Visitor Center office lately, you may have noticed some new faces. “In an effort to bring more benefits and expertise to the Encinitas business community, we have welcomed new staff to further promote a prosperous business environment for our members,” says Chamber CEO Sherry Yardley. “Meet our expanded team!”
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 15 to Oct. 27 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Cruz, 33, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 15 at North Coast Highway...
Coast News
Sheriff investigates stabbing at Encinitas party near candidate’s home
ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an Oct. 29 stabbing that occurred outside of an Encinitas home — where a candidate for a local school board race is believed to have hosted a party — and whether alcohol was illegally provided to minors.
Coast News
Humane Society seeks home for 12-week-old kitten found under car hood
ENCINITAS — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is looking to find a permanent home for a 12-week-old orange tabby kitten recently found hiding underneath the hood of a car in southern San Diego County. The kitten, a two-pound, female kitten with short, reddish-orange fur, was nicknamed “Cadillac” by staff...
