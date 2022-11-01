ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, IL

wfcnnews.com

Large fire destroys Vienna business

JOHNSON COUNTY - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire today in Vienna, Illinois. The fire broke out at J.W. Reynolds Monuments between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Fire agencies from Vienna, Goreville, Buncombe, Cypress, and Lake of Egypt responded to the scene. Photos from...
VIENNA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Major fire damages Vienna business

A major fire damaged a business in downtown Vienna Tuesday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the blaze at the J.W. Reynolds Monument Company on the Vienna courthouse square. The call came in around 2:30 when a worker reported the back of the building on fire. Fire crews from Vienna,...
VIENNA, IL
KFVS12

Strong winds could lead to tree damage overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We issued a First Alert Action Day due to strong winds overnight, and those winds could leave your yards a mess by Saturday morning. We caught up with one tree trimmer on Friday who said he usually sees an uptick in calls before and after bad weather.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Man accused of stealing pickup from Bardwell City Fire Department

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a pickup from the Bardwell City Fire Department. Corey Garrow, 30, of Mayfield, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto), third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
BARDWELL, KY
KFVS12

Paducah public schools to close Monday due to Flu activity

Paducah public schools to close Monday due to Flu activity
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7

PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Missing Jackson teen found safe

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
JACKSON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft

PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County

A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation

2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation

A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of trying to set a house on fire. A new meat processing plant inspired by the pandemic's supply chain issues is set to open in the Heartland.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.

Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on river sandbar

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her behind on a sandbar on the Mississippi River. Donald Deweese, 45, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
WICKLIFFE, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau residents asked to take transportation survey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is asked to take a survey on transportation needs in Cape Girardeau County. The survey is from the newly-formed Transportation Coalition, led by the United Way of Southeast Missouri. They’re asking all Cape Girardeau citizens, whether they use public transportation or not, to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

