KFVS12
I-24 Eastbound blocked in Carldwell and Trigg Counties by multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, have blocked I-24 Saturday morning. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Traffic is down to one lane there and will probably cause a traffic backup after another crash is cleared at...
wfcnnews.com
Large fire destroys Vienna business
JOHNSON COUNTY - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire today in Vienna, Illinois. The fire broke out at J.W. Reynolds Monuments between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Fire agencies from Vienna, Goreville, Buncombe, Cypress, and Lake of Egypt responded to the scene. Photos from...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of shooting from truck; taxi cab and nearby house hit by bullets
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting from a vehicle, which damaged a taxi cab and a nearby house. Christopher Trice, 19, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. According to Paducah police, they were called at 4:11 a.m. on Sunday,...
westkentuckystar.com
Major fire damages Vienna business
A major fire damaged a business in downtown Vienna Tuesday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the blaze at the J.W. Reynolds Monument Company on the Vienna courthouse square. The call came in around 2:30 when a worker reported the back of the building on fire. Fire crews from Vienna,...
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
KFVS12
Strong winds could lead to tree damage overnight
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We issued a First Alert Action Day due to strong winds overnight, and those winds could leave your yards a mess by Saturday morning. We caught up with one tree trimmer on Friday who said he usually sees an uptick in calls before and after bad weather.
KFVS12
Man in custody after shooting, overnight standoff in southern Ill.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after an overnight standoff in southern Illinois. According to a Facebook post by the Perry County sheriff, deputies responded to a shots fired incident around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2 on Golden Rod Road in Coulterville, Ill. The sheriff...
wpsdlocal6.com
Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
KFVS12
Man accused of stealing pickup from Bardwell City Fire Department
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a pickup from the Bardwell City Fire Department. Corey Garrow, 30, of Mayfield, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto), third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
KFVS12
Paducah public schools to close Monday due to Flu activity
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of setting fire, trying to burn house and vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of setting a fire and trying to burn a house and vehicles. Jeffery D. Cook, 34, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson (attempt). According to police, they were called just before midnight on October 8 when a man saw a...
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
kbsi23.com
Missing Jackson teen found safe
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
KFVS12
2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation
KFVS12
Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.
KFVS12
Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on river sandbar
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her behind on a sandbar on the Mississippi River. Donald Deweese, 45, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau residents asked to take transportation survey
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is asked to take a survey on transportation needs in Cape Girardeau County. The survey is from the newly-formed Transportation Coalition, led by the United Way of Southeast Missouri. They’re asking all Cape Girardeau citizens, whether they use public transportation or not, to...
