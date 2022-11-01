Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac, police investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports of possible gunshots. According to police, officers were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue around 8:50 p.m. on Friday night. After searching the area and speaking...
wearegreenbay.com
Grandmother pleads no contest in deadly rollover accident that killed 9-year-old
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc woman has reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was convicted of causing a deadly crash while driving drunk back in February of 2021. 52-year-old Monica Walker entered a no-contest plea and was found guilty of Homicide by Use of Vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration (PAC).
wearegreenbay.com
Early morning fire at ‘large’ De Pere industrial facility, no reported injuries
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just after the stroke of midnight on Friday morning, De Pere Fire & Rescue responded to Enterprise Drive for a reported fire. According to the De Pere Fire & Rescue Department, on November 4 around 12:28 a.m. crews were sent to 1900 Enterprise Drive for a reported fire. CA Lawton, a large industrial manufacturing facility is at that location.
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
wearegreenbay.com
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
WBAY Green Bay
Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Eden institution was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Fond du Lac County deputies and Eden firefighters were called to Eden Meat Market, 115 E. Main Street, for a report of a bacon grease fire. Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.
nbc15.com
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire contained at De Pere facility
Fire damages Eden Meat Market in Fond du Lac County
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:07 am, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from an employee at Eden Meat Market & Catering.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan County driver left roadway, crashed, serious injuries
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Sheboygan County Tuesday evening, Nov. 1. It happened on County Road FF near Franklin Road in the Town of Herman shortly after 6:30 p.m. and involved one vehicle. Sheriff's officials said the driver lost control and went...
WBAY Green Bay
Close calls in road construction work zones prompt more enforcement in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY (WBAY) -- Brown County’s Highway Commissioner says enough is enough when it comes to people speeding in road construction work zones. Since March, Paul Fontecchio said his crews have experienced four near misses while doing road work out on the highways. He said drivers were literally inches away from hitting his workers at 70 miles per hour.
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
wearegreenbay.com
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
wearegreenbay.com
Single-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County sends two to hospitals with ‘serious injuries’
HERMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County has sent two people to local hospitals with ‘serious injuries.’. According to a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday on County Road FF near Franklin Road in the Town of Herman.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home, according to an update from his mother.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police confirmed Wednesday that the 15-year-old girl believed to be responsible for a fatal crash in Green Bay last Sunday turned herself in. There is a memorial of balloons and signs for Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old passenger in her car who lost his life Sunday night.
wearegreenbay.com
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen statewide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticket, some have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel...
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
