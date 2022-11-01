ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac, police investigating

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports of possible gunshots. According to police, officers were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue around 8:50 p.m. on Friday night. After searching the area and speaking...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Early morning fire at ‘large’ De Pere industrial facility, no reported injuries

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just after the stroke of midnight on Friday morning, De Pere Fire & Rescue responded to Enterprise Drive for a reported fire. According to the De Pere Fire & Rescue Department, on November 4 around 12:28 a.m. crews were sent to 1900 Enterprise Drive for a reported fire. CA Lawton, a large industrial manufacturing facility is at that location.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin

NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Eden institution was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Fond du Lac County deputies and Eden firefighters were called to Eden Meat Market, 115 E. Main Street, for a report of a bacon grease fire. Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Fire contained at De Pere facility

The rain will continue through Friday night and at least the first half of Saturday. About 2,500 kids are expected to get donations. Remembering Lily Peters's birthday by collecting gifts for less-fortunate children. Updated: 12 hours ago. Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the...
DE PERE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan County driver left roadway, crashed, serious injuries

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Sheboygan County Tuesday evening, Nov. 1. It happened on County Road FF near Franklin Road in the Town of Herman shortly after 6:30 p.m. and involved one vehicle. Sheriff's officials said the driver lost control and went...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI

