Drunken Mass Brawl Breaks Out Among Russian Troops, Video Shows
The clip shows Russian military officers dragging unconscious soldiers away from the scene of the brawl.
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukraine's well supplied with artillery ammo taken as Russia retreated, The Wall Street Journal said. Ukraine's forces had faced severe shortages of ammunition earlier in the war. As much of Ukraine's arsenal is Soviet or Russian-made, there are limited sources for resupplying. Ammunition left behind by fleeing Russian troops is...
Business Insider
Ukraine's attack on one of Russia's most important bases shows Putin is losing his grip on the Black Sea
Ukraine appears to have launched an attack on Russian forces in Crimea using unmanned vehicles. The attack on Sevastopol, following other attacks nearby, show Russia's growing vulnerability there. Sevastopol is vital to Russian power-projection in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Over the weekend Ukrainian forces appear to have...
howafrica.com
Ukraine Claims Elite Guard Has Been Deployed To Moscow To ’Round Up And Arrest Soldiers’ As Putin Fears Coup
Ukraine’s military Intelligence has claimed an elite unit of the Russian military has been deployed to firm up security in Moscow as president Vladimir Putin fears he could be deposed in a coup. Kyiv’s intelligence officials on Sunday, October 9 told local media that Putin’s fearsome ODON unit of...
Could Russia collapse?
Among the many questions asked about Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, one of them is posed only very rarely: can Russia survive what seems increasingly likely to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of its smaller neighbour? On the face of it, the prospect seems almost absurd. Vladimir Putin may have been weakened by a trio of crucial miscalculations – about Russian military strength, Ukrainian resolve, and Western unity – but there’s no evidence yet that he’s on the verge of losing his grip on power, much less the Russian state imploding. There have been few significant demonstrations on the streets...
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes
The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Desperate Russian Draftees Have a New Battle Strategy—Pretend to Be Dead
The military draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin sent hordes of fearful fighting-age men fleeing for the border, but even they couldn’t have appreciated the true horror of what those unlucky enough to be mobilized and sent to the frontline in Ukraine are having to face.Reports of drafted Russians being sent to fight with wildly insufficient training and “barely usable” equipment have abounded for weeks, but a new report suggests that recruits are resorting to pretending to be dead in the heat of battle to save their own lives.Independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe spoke to the wives of...
German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier
"It's a very good system," the soldier said of the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns supplied to Kyiv by Germany.
Russia Running Out of Ammunition and Armored Vehicles in Ukraine—U.K.
Russian troops fighting in Ukraine are disillusioned with the old vehicles they are forced to use because of huge equipment losses, according to British defense officials. The U.K. Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that in the middle of October, Russian forces were losing more than 40 armored vehicles a day, which is roughly the equivalent of a battalion's worth of equipment.
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn't be immediately verified. The crossing is a pair of road and rail...
Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Russia Abandoning Checkpoints in Ukraine as Flags Pulled Down in Kherson
Russian troops are reportedly abandoning checkpoints in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson, as images circulating on social media appeared to show that a Russian flag had been pulled down from the city council building. Yuriy Sobolevskyi, the deputy head of Kherson's regional council, posted a photo on his Telegram...
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
In Response To Ukraine War, New Independence Movement In Middle Volga Region Of Russia
Location of Bashkortostan in RussiaTUBS on Wikimedia CommonsOn the heels of a mobilization plan that has disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities in Russia, Bashkir nationalists have come together to announce the formation of a new armed resistance movement to oppose the war in Ukraine and to pursue the establishment of an independent Bashkortostan in the Middle Volga region of the Russian Federation. Since its establishment, the organization’s official channel on Telegram has called for the firebombing of Russian military commissariats in order to inhibit the mobilization of Bashkirs in the region. For their part, Bashkir officials have not commented on the firebombings that have occurred, nor have they arrested anyone on suspicion of being involved with the groups activities. Ruslan Gabbasov, the emigre leader of the Bashkir nationalists, has since made comments indicating that the group are behind these actions however.
Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'
A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
Ukrainian Gunboat Struck By Russian Lancet Loitering Munition
The Gyurza-M class patrol boat, one of just seven Ukraine built, is seen being struck by a Lancet in a newly surfaced video. Video has emerged of what appears to be an attack by a Russian Lancet loitering munition on one of the Ukrainian Navy’s few remaining patrol boats.
