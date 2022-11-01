ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheConversationAU

Could Russia collapse?

Among the many questions asked about Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, one of them is posed only very rarely: can Russia survive what seems increasingly likely to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of its smaller neighbour? On the face of it, the prospect seems almost absurd. Vladimir Putin may have been weakened by a trio of crucial miscalculations – about Russian military strength, Ukrainian resolve, and Western unity – but there’s no evidence yet that he’s on the verge of losing his grip on power, much less the Russian state imploding. There have been few significant demonstrations on the streets...
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Newsweek

Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes

The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

Desperate Russian Draftees Have a New Battle Strategy—Pretend to Be Dead

The military draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin sent hordes of fearful fighting-age men fleeing for the border, but even they couldn’t have appreciated the true horror of what those unlucky enough to be mobilized and sent to the frontline in Ukraine are having to face.Reports of drafted Russians being sent to fight with wildly insufficient training and “barely usable” equipment have abounded for weeks, but a new report suggests that recruits are resorting to pretending to be dead in the heat of battle to save their own lives.Independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe spoke to the wives of...
Newsweek

Russia Running Out of Ammunition and Armored Vehicles in Ukraine—U.K.

Russian troops fighting in Ukraine are disillusioned with the old vehicles they are forced to use because of huge equipment losses, according to British defense officials. The U.K. Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that in the middle of October, Russian forces were losing more than 40 armored vehicles a day, which is roughly the equivalent of a battalion's worth of equipment.
The Independent

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn't be immediately verified. The crossing is a pair of road and rail...
Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
The Drive

Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)

A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Newsweek

Russia Abandoning Checkpoints in Ukraine as Flags Pulled Down in Kherson

Russian troops are reportedly abandoning checkpoints in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson, as images circulating on social media appeared to show that a Russian flag had been pulled down from the city council building. Yuriy Sobolevskyi, the deputy head of Kherson's regional council, posted a photo on his Telegram...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

In Response To Ukraine War, New Independence Movement In Middle Volga Region Of Russia

Location of Bashkortostan in RussiaTUBS on Wikimedia CommonsOn the heels of a mobilization plan that has disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities in Russia, Bashkir nationalists have come together to announce the formation of a new armed resistance movement to oppose the war in Ukraine and to pursue the establishment of an independent Bashkortostan in the Middle Volga region of the Russian Federation. Since its establishment, the organization’s official channel on Telegram has called for the firebombing of Russian military commissariats in order to inhibit the mobilization of Bashkirs in the region. For their part, Bashkir officials have not commented on the firebombings that have occurred, nor have they arrested anyone on suspicion of being involved with the groups activities. Ruslan Gabbasov, the emigre leader of the Bashkir nationalists, has since made comments indicating that the group are behind these actions however.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
The Drive

Ukrainian Gunboat Struck By Russian Lancet Loitering Munition

The Gyurza-M class patrol boat, one of just seven Ukraine built, is seen being struck by a Lancet in a newly surfaced video. Video has emerged of what appears to be an attack by a Russian Lancet loitering munition on one of the Ukrainian Navy’s few remaining patrol boats.

