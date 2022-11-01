Read full article on original website
msn.com
No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel
A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
Fact Check: Biden Says U.S. Inflation Lowest of 'Almost Any Major Country'
President Joe Biden, seeking to bolster his economic credentials ahead of the midterms, has made similar claims before. But his reasoning is a little muddy.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalyx acquires Staphyt’s New Zealand business for research expansion
Kalyx Australia partners with Staphyt's New Zealand arm to move beyond Australian borders. With Staphyt, Kalyx expects a boost in the production of arable and forage crops. The Australian agricultural business Kalyx is actively focused on expanding its horizon beyond Australian borders. To support this effort, Kalyx Australia signed an acquisition deal with the New Zealand division of Staphyt on 31 October 2022. Staphyt is a privately owned agroscience and agricultural testing company founded in 1989.
kalkinemedia.com
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, Hill & Smith
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, and Hill & Smith, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1,400p from 1,460p Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Accor : HSBC raises target price to EUR 33 from EUR 30 * Ahold Delhaize : HSBC raises target price to EUR 32 from EUR 31 * Believe : HSBC raises target price to EUR 15 from EUR 14 * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * BT : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 155p from 185p * BT : New Street Research cuts fair value to 225p from 245p * Grenke : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 38 from EUR 43 * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1400p from 1460p * ITV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 106p from 118p * Lancashire Holdings : HSBC raises target price to 520p from 490p * Lancashire Holdings : JP Morgan raises target price to 675p from 640p * Nexans : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 88 from EUR 93 * OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 8.3 * Partners Group Holding AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 1,100 from CHF 1,175 * Scout24 SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 57 from EUR 58 * Telefonica Deutschland : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 3.1 from EUR 2.7 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
msn.com
Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates
Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street bank said it expects benchmark European prices to fall to €85 per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, down from current levels of around €120.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street slips
The Australian share market is expected to end the week lower. The latest SPI futures indicate that ASX 200 would open 10 points or 0.1% lower on Friday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.46%, the S&P 500 fell 1.06%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.73% lower. The Australian share...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
kalkinemedia.com
How many crypto coins are there?
Cryptocurrencies have had spectacular growth in the past decade as interest in the blockchain industry has risen around the world. An industry that was virtually nonexistent in 2009 saw its market value soar to more than $3 trillion in 2021. The number of cryptocurrencies has also risen substantially in this period. Let us look at how many cryptos there are and their types.
cryptoslate.com
Destroying demand: Fed will keep hiking interest rates longer than you can stay solvent
Surging inflation and weak growth have been plaguing the global economy for months, but the rising CPI and a devaluating national currency first seen in the U.S. have now spread to Europe as well. The European Central Bank (ECB) hiked its base interest rate by 75 bps for the second...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Euronext Italian arm to become group-wide clearer from end 2023
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock exchange Euronext said on Thursday that customers will be able to clear all share trades at its Italian arm from the end of 2023, a move that ends reliance on a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) unit in Paris. Euronext, which operates exchanges...
kalkinemedia.com
World News
Tracing Tesla's Trajectory: How it Fared in Last 5 Months?. Are Upcoming EV fleets An Answer To Rising Carbon Emissions?
kalkinemedia.com
China will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will continue to support Pakistan as it tries to stabilise its financial situation, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday, during a visit by Pakistan's prime minister to Beijing. Pakistan had been struggling with a balance of payments crisis even before devastating floods hit...
kalkinemedia.com
'Massive scars': Germany's Uniper posts record 40 billion euro net loss
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper reported a record 40 billion euro ($39.3 billion) net loss, among the biggest in German corporate history, reflecting expected future losses in the wake of Russia's move to stop its supplies. The nine-month loss further highlights how Russia's decision to sever a decade-long...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold at two-week low as Powell quashes dovish pivot hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a near two-week low on Thursday, as the dollar and U.S. bond yields climbed after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes around easing of monetary tightening from December. Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,626.17 per ounce by 0901 GMT, while...
N. Korea launches ballistic missiles as US-S. Korea air drills end
North Korea fired four ballistic missiles on Saturday, the South Korean military said -- the latest in Pyongyang's testing blitz this week as Washington and Seoul concluded their biggest-ever air force drills. The United States and South Korea have warned that these launches could culminate in a nuclear test by North Korea, and extended their air force drills in response by a day, until Saturday.
daystech.org
Apple iPhone: 5G software update arriving next week, but not for everyone
As India enters the 5G period, Apple will allow 5G within the iOS 16 Beta software program programme subsequent week for the choose iPhone customers within the nation, the tech big confirmed on Wednesday. Apple Airtel and Jio prospects who take part in iOS 16 Beta software program programme will...
kalkinemedia.com
North Korea flies jets, fires artillery near border after U.S. and South extend drills
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries' shared border on Friday, and Pyongyang again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt "provocative" air exercises. The North Korean manoeuvres follow the firing of more than 80 rounds...
protocol.com
Biden’s quantum leap
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why the U.S. wants to impose new export controls on quantum computing despite the fact that nobody knows how much quantum is too much quantum, Microsoft’s decades-long relationship with researchers in China might never be the same, and Google’s attempt to speak 1,000 languages.
