1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
Car crashes into home in early morning high-speed chase on Piney Grove Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver trying to elude a traffic stop caused an early morning high-speed chase in Lexington County that didn't end even when the driver crashed into a home on Piney Grove Road. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, at around 12 a.m....
Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
One dead in fatal Midlands motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died in a collision in Richland County on Wednesday night, according to a statement released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The fatal crash took place on Interstate 20, near mile marker 77. That’s just east of Columbia, near Sesquicentennial State Park. Around 6:57 p.m., the rider...
WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to JAT Auto Sales on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m. North Augusta Public Safety confirms one firefighter was transported...
Massive fire destroys used car business in North Augusta
Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified
BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
Driver killed in single-car crash on Hwy. 278
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in Aiken County. According to SCHP, a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling east on Hwy. 278 near Jaywood Rd. at around 3:20 p.m. when it crossed the center line and went off the other side of the road, hitting a culvert.
Man dies in rollover crash on Highway 278 in Aiken County
Overturned tractor-trailer to cause delays on I-77 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County fire officials are working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer on I-77 this morning. Highway Patrol said it happened after 7 a.m. on I-77 South near mile marker 41. Firefighters say one lane of traffic is open but to expect delays this morning.
Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
Coroner identifies woman who died at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the Pepsi warehouse employee who died at the plant late October. Officials say 21-year-old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on North Main street on October 24. An incident report says Lockett was operating...
Coroner identifies victim involved in accident on Platt Springs Road
A woman who died in a two-way car accident Tuesday morning around 8:30 at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Cross Road in Lexington has been identified. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Takkia Sierra Dawkins, 37, of Lexington. According to Fisher, the victim attempted to...
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Authorities said a male was shot and...
Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Cross Road in Lexington County. According to Coroner Fisher, the victim of the 8:30 a.m. collision is Takkia Sierra Dawkins, 37, of...
Suspect in deadly police chase crash has felony warrants in several states
A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash that occurred from a suspect fleeing deputies along Gordon Highway.
Aiken County crews battle vehicle fire on I-20
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews have responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 20 at mile maker 15 westbound. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:17 a.m. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The left westbound lane was closed, but back open around...
Lexington announces road closures for Veterans Day parade
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced Friday road closures for Sunday, Nov. 6 during the Lexington County Veterans Day Parade. Chief Terrence Green said road closures will begin at 1 p.m. at West Butler St. from Columbia Ave. to North Church St. Part of Haygood St. and part of Meetze St. will also be closed to allow the parade to stage and prepare. Green urged participants to arrive early.
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
