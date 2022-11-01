ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 16 years on the job, Calvin the Sign Guy still sparking smiles on Homewood’s Green Springs Highway

By Lee Hedgepeth
 3 days ago

HOMEWOOD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — When you see him, honk.

For more than 16 years now, Calvin has been waving his sign outside Firehouse Subs on Green Springs Highway. And he likes it when you honk.

Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

Calvin, 43, said he enjoys making people smile. And he’s got quite the smile himself. On Tuesday afternoon, as he does most weekdays, Calvin smiled from ear to ear as he waved his sign up and down, back and forth, greeting passersby with a wave and a familiar shout.

He said there’s only one way to do what he does well — dance.

Even as Calvin takes a few moments to answer questions, he’s bouncing with energy.

“You have to dance like this,” he said, his knees bending to an inaudible beat.

Asked about his music playlist, Calvin says, of course, he’ll share. He reaches into his pocket and pulls out a radio, laughing as he holds it out.

“I listen to the radio,” he said. “But I love Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West,” he said.

Calvin’s a star himself. In 2016, a video featuring him posted by the Rick and Bubba Radio Show was viewed nearly a million times.

Six years later, Calvin is still going strong. And he said he’s got a message for anyone who rolls past him on Green Springs Highway in Homewood.

“Honk for me,” he said as he placed his headphones back over his ears. A passing car honked. He points at the car and smiles. “Beep, beep!”

