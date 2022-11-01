Read full article on original website
Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
Man arrested in connection with Orlando postal worker attack in March
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man in Orlando is facing federal charges in connection with the March attack of an Orlando postal worker and several subsequent mail thefts. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Tarick Jean Charles was involved in a conspiracy to steal a special key from a postal worker, then recruit others to steal mail, alter stolen checks, and deposit them into bank accounts at branches around town.
Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
Kissimmee man accused of using stolen identities to rip off Uber faces federal charges
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man has been indicted on federal charges after prosecutors said he used stolen identities as part of a scheme to rip off the ride-sharing company Uber. Court documents filed in October show prosecutors said Jesus Alejandro Millan Gomez used stolen identities to create...
4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home; 2 children survive by hiding
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl and three women were found shot to death in an Orange County home early Friday after another woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the sheriff. The bodies were found just after 4 a.m. at a home on Myers...
Hurricane Ian victims from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee relocated again
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Ray Rodríguez arrived at Westgate Towers resort in Kissimmee after living at a Red Lion hotel for more than a month. “I’m very excited to be here,” Rodríguez said. “I think it’s gonna be better here, better than Good Samaritan.”
Police look for similarities between Clermont, Longwood jewelry heists
ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives in two Florida cities are seeing similarities in two jewelry store robberies this year and are now looking into whether they were connected. The Clermont Police Department confirmed detectives were talking to Longwood police about a robbery that happened last month at Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood.
Orange County deputies ID man killed in shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to South Texas Avenue just south of West Oak Ridge Road where witnesses described an exchange of gunfire, a news release states.
1 pedestrian killed, 2 others injured in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian is dead and two other were taken to the hospital following a crash in Orange County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of West Colonial Drive east of North Pine Hills Road...
Crash creates backups on SR-528 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 528 near Wedgefield on Friday created backups for drivers heading toward the Space Coast as miles of mulling vehicles could be seen on traffic cameras. The crash was first reported around 10:47 a.m. near mile marker 22, with eastbound traffic...
New map shows Orange County residents when Hurricane Ian debris will be removed
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County announced an online debris removal map for homeowners countywide Thursday as the county continues its recovery after Hurricane Ian. The interactive map features a search bar, which homeowners can use to find out when their street is scheduled for first-class completion. [TRENDING: Tropics...
Arrest made months after fatal 150 mph crash on SR-408 in Orange County, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 32-year-old man accused of going 150 mph before crashing into the back of a pickup truck on State Road 408 in November 2021 has been arrested. Omaykan Guler faces a vehicular homicide charge in the crash that happened on Nov. 8, 2021, on SR-408 near South Crystal Lake Drive. The crash shut down SR-408 for more than 8 hours.
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
Ocoee events this weekend commemorate Election Day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee is hosting several events this weekend to remember 102 years since the Ocoee Election Day Massacre and its victims. On Nov. 2, 1920, Black residents in Ocoee were attacked by a white mob to prevent them from voting. Dozens of Black residents were killed, including July Perry, who was lynched for trying to register Black voters, and Moses Norman, who was killed while trying to vote.
UCF police body cameras now stream live on campus
ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Police Department now has the ability to livestream a police officer’s body camera video directly into their headquarters. The technology isn’t new — but using it on a college campus is. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown,...
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
News 6′s Matt Austin talks to ‘Monsters in the Morning’ about viral video in defense of his daughters
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 anchor Matt Austin appeared on the Orlando radio show “The Monsters in the Morning” Wednesday to discuss his viral video in defense of his daughters that has grabbed headlines from across the world. Host Russ Rollins and crew sat down with Austin...
North Carolina chicken chain moving into Winter Park, more locations planned
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A North Carolina-based chain focused on fried chicken and biscuits is getting ready to open up in Winter Park in 2023 with more locations already in the works. Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is set to open up at 110 S. Orlando Ave., Unit...
