Polk County, FL

Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
Man arrested in connection with Orlando postal worker attack in March

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man in Orlando is facing federal charges in connection with the March attack of an Orlando postal worker and several subsequent mail thefts. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Tarick Jean Charles was involved in a conspiracy to steal a special key from a postal worker, then recruit others to steal mail, alter stolen checks, and deposit them into bank accounts at branches around town.
Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
Police look for similarities between Clermont, Longwood jewelry heists

ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives in two Florida cities are seeing similarities in two jewelry store robberies this year and are now looking into whether they were connected. The Clermont Police Department confirmed detectives were talking to Longwood police about a robbery that happened last month at Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood.
Orange County deputies ID man killed in shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to South Texas Avenue just south of West Oak Ridge Road where witnesses described an exchange of gunfire, a news release states.
Crash creates backups on SR-528 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 528 near Wedgefield on Friday created backups for drivers heading toward the Space Coast as miles of mulling vehicles could be seen on traffic cameras. The crash was first reported around 10:47 a.m. near mile marker 22, with eastbound traffic...
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
Ocoee events this weekend commemorate Election Day massacre

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee is hosting several events this weekend to remember 102 years since the Ocoee Election Day Massacre and its victims. On Nov. 2, 1920, Black residents in Ocoee were attacked by a white mob to prevent them from voting. Dozens of Black residents were killed, including July Perry, who was lynched for trying to register Black voters, and Moses Norman, who was killed while trying to vote.
UCF police body cameras now stream live on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Police Department now has the ability to livestream a police officer’s body camera video directly into their headquarters. The technology isn’t new — but using it on a college campus is. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown,...
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
