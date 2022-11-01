ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

This Phoenix Cocktail Showcase Celebrates Women, Femme, and Nonbinary Bartenders

Arlene Magaña began her career in hospitality as a dishwasher in Chicago at 16 years old. The kitchen she worked in was largely dominated by men, but Magaña drew inspiration from her hardworking grandmother. She had dropped out of school at a young age to help raise her 13 siblings while growing up in Mexico, Magaña says.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

How Do They Brew It? Learn About Craft Beer at These Metro Phoenix Brewery Tours

For craft brew fans looking to do more than just drink beer at their favorite brewery, consider going on a tour. In under two hours, you can learn about the process, the people, and the history of Phoenix's finest beers. Here are four top picks for where to go for a behind-the-scenes look at how the magic is made in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

PHOENIX City Guide to Events & Festivals in December 2022

December 2-4 Fine artists and craftsmen from across the country showcase original artworks at this street festival. Food trucks, wine and beer gardens, children’s activities and live entertainment are included. Mill Avenue District, Tempe, tempefestivalofthearts.com. Electric Light Parade. December 3. This nighttime parade features dozens of illuminated floats, lighted...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Canal Convergence Art Festival in Scottsdale This November

Canal Convergence, the annual festival presented by Scottsdale Public Art, marks its 10th anniversary in 2022. The 10-day festival, which this year is called Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light, brings together more than a dozen works of art from around the world, plus tours, workshops, live performances and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Dropkick Murphys, Stevie Nicks, Ali Gatie

Rock ‘n’ roll heroine and Valley native Stevie Nicks return home on Saturday night for her long-awaited (and previously postponed) solo show at Ak-Chin Pavillion. It's part of a slate of big concerts happening in the Valley this weekend, which also includes gigs by the fascist-fighting punks of Dropkick Murphys, Iraqi-Canadian singer-songwriter Ali Gatie, indie electronica act St. Lucia, and Nordic dark folk band Wardruna.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix to unveil street sign to honor late Bishop Alexis A. Thomas Thursday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets will display a Bishop Alexis A. Thomas Street sign to honor the late church and community leader. The ceremonial street sign will be unveiled Thursday at an event hosted by the Phoenix Street Transportation Department and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy