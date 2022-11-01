Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Phoenix New Times
This Phoenix Cocktail Showcase Celebrates Women, Femme, and Nonbinary Bartenders
Arlene Magaña began her career in hospitality as a dishwasher in Chicago at 16 years old. The kitchen she worked in was largely dominated by men, but Magaña drew inspiration from her hardworking grandmother. She had dropped out of school at a young age to help raise her 13 siblings while growing up in Mexico, Magaña says.
Phoenix New Times
How Do They Brew It? Learn About Craft Beer at These Metro Phoenix Brewery Tours
For craft brew fans looking to do more than just drink beer at their favorite brewery, consider going on a tour. In under two hours, you can learn about the process, the people, and the history of Phoenix's finest beers. Here are four top picks for where to go for a behind-the-scenes look at how the magic is made in metro Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
This Beloved Gilbert Coffee Shop is Closing Soon. How to Visit for The Last Time
Roughly 14 years ago, Bergies Coffee Roast House opened in downtown Gilbert's Heritage District. Back then, many of the surrounding restaurants didn't exist. But now, as the area continues to modernize and become more urban, the cozy coffee shop and its patio oasis are set to close. Owners Brian and...
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Events & Festivals in December 2022
December 2-4 Fine artists and craftsmen from across the country showcase original artworks at this street festival. Food trucks, wine and beer gardens, children’s activities and live entertainment are included. Mill Avenue District, Tempe, tempefestivalofthearts.com. Electric Light Parade. December 3. This nighttime parade features dozens of illuminated floats, lighted...
fox10phoenix.com
History on display at world's largest flying museum in Arizona
The Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa is a great place to check out military history and wartime artifacts. FOX 10 Photojournalist Corey Goodwin has a look.
AZFamily
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don’t see it that way. 'Zombie Hunter's' arrest interrogation video shown...
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Detroit Coney Grill Brings A Taste of The Motor City To The Valley
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. The Coney...
Frontier to start new non-stop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor this weekend
Frontier Airlines is starting several new non-stop routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.
AZFamily
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Former...
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Canal Convergence Art Festival in Scottsdale This November
Canal Convergence, the annual festival presented by Scottsdale Public Art, marks its 10th anniversary in 2022. The 10-day festival, which this year is called Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light, brings together more than a dozen works of art from around the world, plus tours, workshops, live performances and more.
AZFamily
On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
12news.com
Valley woman recalls terrifying encounter as owl attempts to attack her dog
The Scottsdale woman was on a walk when they encountered the owl perched on a tree. The owl flew toward them trying to get her dog.
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Dropkick Murphys, Stevie Nicks, Ali Gatie
Rock ‘n’ roll heroine and Valley native Stevie Nicks return home on Saturday night for her long-awaited (and previously postponed) solo show at Ak-Chin Pavillion. It's part of a slate of big concerts happening in the Valley this weekend, which also includes gigs by the fascist-fighting punks of Dropkick Murphys, Iraqi-Canadian singer-songwriter Ali Gatie, indie electronica act St. Lucia, and Nordic dark folk band Wardruna.
fox10phoenix.com
Arrest made after officers find dismembered body inside Phoenix home
The suspect, identified as Thomas Wallace, is accused of second-degree murder in connection with a gruesome discovery. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports. (Caution: Viewer Discretion Advised)
'We could've been burnt alive': Fire in Phoenix's 'The Zone' displaces people
PHOENIX — A fire Monday night at Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," has left some people displaced and uncertain of where to go. The fire, isolated to one block near Ninth Avenue and Jefferson Street, still destroyed everything for at least two makeshift homes. From clothes...
KTAR.com
Phoenix to unveil street sign to honor late Bishop Alexis A. Thomas Thursday
PHOENIX — The Phoenix intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets will display a Bishop Alexis A. Thomas Street sign to honor the late church and community leader. The ceremonial street sign will be unveiled Thursday at an event hosted by the Phoenix Street Transportation Department and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, according to a press release.
azbigmedia.com
How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix
Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
Comments / 0