Read full article on original website
Related
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
Zacks.com
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ONEOK Inc. (. OKE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly...
Zacks.com
MercadoLibre (MELI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
MELI - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.69 billion, indicating growth of 44.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.31 per...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Zacks.com
Assertio (ASRT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ASRT - Free Report) is soon to report third-quarter 2022 results. In the third-quarter 2022 results, we expect investors to focus on the sales performance of Assertio’s marketed drugs and the restructuring initiatives, which are expected to generate substantial annualized savings. ASRT’s earnings surpassed expectations in three of the...
PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat
PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion, generating an adjusted bottom line of $1.08 per share, a tally that was 12 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.
Zacks.com
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Block, Paypal, Twilio, Atlassian, Doordash: Why These Stocks Moved Significantly In Afterhours Trading Today
Stocks and bonds in the U.S. took a hit on Thursday, continuing their response to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed over 1% lower, while yields on U.S. Treasuries across the curve saw a spike. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that witnessed significant movement in after-hours trading on Thursday.
Zacks.com
PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
PENN - Free Report) reported its third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased year over year. In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 72 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 89.5%. The bottom line increased 38.5% from 52 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Expeditors (EXPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EXPD - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.7% in the past 90 days to $1.92 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 20.32%.
Zacks.com
SkyWest (SKYW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss
SKYW - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents but declined 34% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues of $789.4 million missed...
Zacks.com
Paylocity (PCTY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PCTY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60.66%. A...
Zacks.com
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com
Live Nation (LYV) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
LYV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.1%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share compared with 19...
Zacks.com
GoPro's (GPRO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
GPRO - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. The company had reported earnings of 34 cents in the year-ago quarter. GoPro generated revenues of $305 million, down 4% (up 2% on constant currency) from the...
Zacks.com
Utility Stocks' Q3 Earnings to Watch on Nov 4: D, PNM & More
D - Free Report) , PNM Resources (. PPL - Free Report) , is set to announce earnings on Nov 4. The Zacks Utilities sector is expected to have benefited from a revival of demand in the commercial and industrial groups of customers. An improvement in economic conditions after the pandemic has been generating fresh demand for utility services.
Comments / 0