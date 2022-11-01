ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal after taking over Twitter. He joins a growing list of executive departures in 2022, including Meta's Sheryl Sandberg and a slew of retail CEOs.

Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal, was fired by Elon Musk after Musk took over Twitter in late October. Musk fired other top executives at the company simultaneously, including the company's COO, policy head, and general counsel. Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for a little less than one year, taking the helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021.
Twitter employees are flocking to social media to share news that they have been laid off, posting tributes to staff, pictures of colleagues, and some critiques of Elon Musk

Twitter confirmed mass layoffs Thursday, telling staff they'd hear whether they were affected the next day. Dozens of employees posted on Twitter that they've been laid off, including people in managerial and leadership roles. Many praised their colleagues, while others were more cynical about Elon Musk's takeover. Former Twitter employees...
Elon Musk ruthlessly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. He's the latest in a long line of Silicon Valley giants to face Musk's wrath, from Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on his first day of owning the company. Musk is known for his fiery temper and cutthroat tweets and has clashed with many of tech's biggest players. He's targeted people including Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Parag Agrawal. Musk and Twitter...

