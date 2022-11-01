ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — A Mexico, Missouri, man was involved in a police chase before crashing into several other vehicles. Police found meth, cash, and guns on him after he ran from officers.

Myron Samare Mahaney, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing meth with the intent to hand it out. He also pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

On March 14, 2022, A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Rouge. Mahaney was a passenger. The Nissan was traveling 95 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 54.

The Nissan sped up when the trooper turned on his lights and siren, then drove onto U.S. Highway 50 in Jefferson City. The car was traveling at around 107 miles per hour.

The Nissan exited onto Dix Road and crashed into many vehicles that were stopped in traffic on southbound Dix Road. Mahaney attempted to run from the vehicle, but was taken into custody by Jefferson City police officers.

Mahaney was carrying a bag with 219 grams of meth, drug items, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and a loaded Springfield .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun. He had $2,086 in cash in his front pocket.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to own any firearm or ammunition. Mahaney has a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon.

