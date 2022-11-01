ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man dead in North Merton shooting

By David Royer
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in North Memphis, police said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Merton Street a few minutes before 3. They found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis murder and homicide map 2022

No one is in custody. Police said they believe the people responsible for the shooting got away in a white Kia Soul.

