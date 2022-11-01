Man dead in North Merton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in North Memphis, police said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Merton Street a few minutes before 3. They found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody. Police said they believe the people responsible for the shooting got away in a white Kia Soul.

