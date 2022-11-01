Man dead in North Merton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in North Memphis, police said.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Merton Street a few minutes before 3. They found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.Memphis murder and homicide map 2022
No one is in custody. Police said they believe the people responsible for the shooting got away in a white Kia Soul.
