Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Stays Firmly Positive Despite Paring Some Gains
(RTTNews) - After opening with a strong positive gap Friday morning, and moving further up north, the Canadian market gave up most of its gains and was modestly up in early afternoon trade. The sharp uptick in early trades came after data showing an increase in U.S. unemployment rate triggered...
NASDAQ
Want to Invest in Cannabis With Minimized Risk? Buy This Growth Stock.
A big drawback of investing in cannabis is that, right now, it's a risky industry to be putting your money into. Many businesses aren't profitable, and fund their growth through equity, or share, offerings, diluting current investors in the process. As a result, their stock prices have been crashing. In just the past year, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined by more than 50%. Although the S&P 500 has struggled, it's down a more modest 16% over that time frame.
NASDAQ
TSX Ends Notably Higher; Materials Shares Rise Sharply
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks closed on a firm note on Friday, tracking positive U.S. and European markets, and firm commodity prices. Market was also supported by data showing a bigger than expected uptick in U.S. unemployment rate that helped raise hopes the Fed would slow its pace of interest rate hikes in the upcoming meetings.
NASDAQ
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. KROGER CO (KR) is a large-cap value stock...
NASDAQ
Looking for the Next Bitcoin? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
About 10 years ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a total market cap of just $111 million. There has been plenty of ups and down since then, but the general trend kept pointing upward. These days, the oldest cryptocurrency is worth approximately $392 billion -- with a B. If you had invested just $1,000 in Bitcoin a decade ago, it would be worth a life-changing $3.5 million today.
NASDAQ
Why Shopify Surged 27.1% in October
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 27.1% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite this surge, shares of the e-commerce company have still lost three-quarters of their value year to date. So what. During the month, Shopify delivered another pleasing set of earnings for its...
Guest opinion: Learning from the British when it comes to stimulating economic growth
Deep concern about the current direction of the U.S. economy is evident. According to the Politico-Morning Consult poll, 90% of voters are worried about the U.S. economy with 71% of them expressing deep apprehension about inflation. This represents a 5% increase since August. Obviously, such polling information has much to say about the forthcoming mid-term elections. However, it is important to look beyond November 8. Regardless of the party in power, it will be their job to address...
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Finish Volatile Session Sharply Higher After Jobs Report
(RTTNews) - Stocks saw significant volatility during trading on Friday before eventually ending the session sharply higher. With the strong upward move, the major averages regained ground after closing lower for four straight sessions. The major averages all posted strong gains on the day. The Dow jumped 401.97 points or...
NASDAQ
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
NASDAQ
5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks
(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 11/04/2022: AGL, VIR, EXAS, PODD
Health care stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gaining 0.6%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 0.2% this afternoon. In company news, Agilon Health (AGL) fell over 10% after the seniors...
NASDAQ
Fed Chair Suggests Aggressive Rate Hikes Are Here to Stay
The Federal Reserve suggesting that aggressive rate hikes aren’t going away anytime soon after raising interest rates yet again by 75 basis points dashed many investors’ hopes that the U.S. central bank would pivot from its hawkish path to fight inflation. As a result, the rally that markets enjoyed in October came to an end, with stocks tumbling Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
Comments / 0