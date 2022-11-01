Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Finish Volatile Session Sharply Higher After Jobs Report
(RTTNews) - Stocks saw significant volatility during trading on Friday before eventually ending the session sharply higher. With the strong upward move, the major averages regained ground after closing lower for four straight sessions. The major averages all posted strong gains on the day. The Dow jumped 401.97 points or...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits
Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. That's giving them a lot of money to reward their shareholders. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon...
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Cyber Security Growth Stocks Worth Buying Hand Over Fist
Growth stocks have taken a beating in 2022 and could continue to fall; many don't generate positive cash flow and still trade for very rich valuations. But DataDog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are two leading cybersecurity stocks investors shouldn't ignore. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down what makes them attractive enough to buy hand over fist right now.
NASDAQ
Biden comments on coal-fired plants slammed by Manchin ahead of U.S. midterms
JOLIET, Ill., Nov 5 (Reuters) - Comments by President Joe Biden about shutting coal-powered energy plants days before critical midterm elections drew fire on Saturday from a key conservative Senate Democrat. "No one is building new coal plants because they can't rely on it, even if they have all the...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
NASDAQ
Fintel’s Top 10 U.S. Dividend Stocks For November
The Fintel research platform has highlighted these ten U.S. stocks that look attractive in the current market based on their respective dividend scores. The platform's dividend score combines both a company's dividend yield and growth to generate a score out of 100 based on its ranking against peer companies on the screen.
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
NASDAQ
TSX Ends Notably Higher; Materials Shares Rise Sharply
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks closed on a firm note on Friday, tracking positive U.S. and European markets, and firm commodity prices. Market was also supported by data showing a bigger than expected uptick in U.S. unemployment rate that helped raise hopes the Fed would slow its pace of interest rate hikes in the upcoming meetings.
NASDAQ
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
HuffPost
Days After Laying Off Half The Company, Twitter Asks Some Employees To Come Back
Twitter is reportedly trying to reverse course and hire back dozens of workers it just laid off – continuing the chaos Elon Musk has brought since taking over.
NASDAQ
Selling STORE Capital? 3 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy With the Proceeds
STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) is being acquired, and the deal is almost certain to close in early 2023. Many investors are ready to cash out and move on and are looking for high-yield real estate stocks to buy with the proceeds. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case for three: Realty Income (NYSE: O), Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE: SKT), and Blackstone (NYSE: BX).
NASDAQ
Want to Invest in Cannabis With Minimized Risk? Buy This Growth Stock.
A big drawback of investing in cannabis is that, right now, it's a risky industry to be putting your money into. Many businesses aren't profitable, and fund their growth through equity, or share, offerings, diluting current investors in the process. As a result, their stock prices have been crashing. In just the past year, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined by more than 50%. Although the S&P 500 has struggled, it's down a more modest 16% over that time frame.
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
NASDAQ
The Possible Policy Outcomes of the Midterms and How to Prep Your Portfolio
Regardless of who wins, the political fallout associated with the midterm elections will likely shake up the markets, contributing to renewed volatility, but the elections could pave the way for new opportunities in portfolio allocation strategies. In the upcoming webcast, The Possible Policy Outcomes of the Midterms and How to...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Still Mad for Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT)
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 33% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
NASDAQ
South Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes north of border amid tensions
SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday. The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 kilometres (12 miles)...
Comments / 0