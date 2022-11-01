Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
PPL Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat the Mark
PPL Corporation (. PPL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also improved by 13.9% from the year-ago earnings of 36 cents per share. On a GAAP basis, PPL Corporation recorded an EPS...
Zacks.com
DraftKings Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?
DKNG - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q3 earnings on November 4th, before the market open. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets. Currently, the gaming...
Zacks.com
Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
ARW - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s adjusted earnings of $5.45 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36. The bottom line improved 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported revenues of $9.27 billion, up 9% from...
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
Zacks.com
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why
LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
Zacks.com
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com
Live Nation (LYV) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
LYV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.1%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share compared with 19...
Zacks.com
POOL's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down
POOL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with its earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 4.8% during trading hours on Oct 20. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as...
Zacks.com
How Gildan Activewear (GIL) is Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings
GIL - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales currently stands at $835 million, indicating a 4.1% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
UBER - Free Report) stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise
PBH - Free Report) posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased year over year. This marks PBH’s sixth straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefit from its brand portfolio and a solid business strategy.
Zacks.com
Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
FOUR - Free Report) is slated to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and beat once, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.
Zacks.com
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
Zacks.com
Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
ISDR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
LXP Industrial (LXP) Q3 FFO Beat Estimates
LXP Industrial (. LXP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Zacks.com
Denali (DNLI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Pipeline in Focus
DNLI - Free Report) incurred a loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 83 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents per share on higher expenses. Collaboration revenues came in at $3.6 million in the...
Zacks.com
Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat
MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $69 million or 87 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 versus $71 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 69 cents, missing the Zacks...
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained 4.1% during after-hours trading on Nov 3, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, “The completion of the IEA acquisition marks...
Zacks.com
Lending Tree (TREE) Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss
TREE - Free Report) reported an adjusted net loss per share of 36 cents in third-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 89 cents. The reported figure compares unfavorably with an income of 75 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Likely reflecting the better-than-expected results,...
Comments / 0