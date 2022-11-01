Read full article on original website
shorelineareanews.com
The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
redmond-reporter.com
Redmond residents ask for inclusivity beyond Pride Month
At the Redmond City Council meeting on November 1, community members took to the public input stand and expressed the need for a rainbow crosswalk to support the LGBTQ+ community. “After six months of nonstop work, we saw about 700 folks at our inaugural event,” said Axton Burton, a Redmond...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Salish Lodge & Spa and Snoqualmie Tribe Announce Plans for Snoqualmie Falls Gift Shop & Visitor Center
The Snoqualmie Tribe, in partnership with Salish Lodge & Spa, the iconic resort located atop Snoqualmie Falls, announced today that renovations of the former Falls Gift Shop are underway and will become the Snoqualmie Falls sdukwalbixw Gift Shop and Visitor Center to highlight the significance of the site for the Snoqualmie people and their heritage. Salish Lodge & Spa is managed and operated by Columbia Hospitality.
redmond-reporter.com
Redmond leaders celebrate groundbreaking for final phase of Redmond Central Connector
On Nov. 3, community members and elected officials gathered to break ground on the final phase of the Redmond Central Connector trail. This 1.6-mile trail segment will provide non-motorized connections between transit hubs in Downtown Redmond, Totem Lake, and employment centers on Willows Road. According to the city, partnerships have...
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather
City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
tinybeans.com
Holidays at The Village at Totem Lake
The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland is your place for the holidays. This season, your family will enjoy a full schedule of holiday activities that is sure to fill you with holiday cheer from photos with Santa in his Winter Wonderland by reservation, visits with Santa’s friends including Mrs. Claus, the elves, the Snow Kings, and more, carolers strolling The Village, and so much more.
redmond-reporter.com
New Imagine Housing Executive Director brings personal experience to the position
Imagine Housing, which develops permanent affordable rental homes on the Eastside, has welcomed Yi Zhao as the new Executive Director. Zhao is a first generation immigrant who moved to the United States at a young age from a small city near the Gobi Desert in China, and is the first person of color to lead the organization.
lonelyplanet.com
6 things only Seattle locals know
Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
downtownbellevue.com
Midnight Cookie Company to Open at Bellevue Square
According to City of Bellevue permits, Midnight Cookie Company will be opening at Bellevue Square. The cookie shop currently has seven locations in total with the opening of Bellevue. Menu items include cookie flavors like chocolate chip, cookies & cream, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin chip, and M&M. Midnight Cookie...
What's your "swear to never return" place in Seattle?
1. Gasworks park on the 4th of July. Last time I went, I had to walk home (to Pioneer Square)! Takes forever to get out, and somebody launched fireworks at someone else a few times 😡
livingsnoqualmie.com
North Bend’s South Fork Grandly Opens and Introduces their Supper Club
The last time we spoke to the folks at South Fork in North Bend, they had their ‘Hurry Up Pants’ on for an expected Grand Opening in April. Even though it took a bit longer than expected, South Fork finally had its Grand Opening on October 1st and is now open Thursday through Sunday (check their website for opening and closing times). While I needed to act faster to secure my ticket to opening night (they went fast!) I had a chance to ask co-owner Karin Ayling how that first night went.
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Cleanup Ahead As Wind Storm Batters Everett And Snohomish County
Editor’s Update 7:00 AM Saturday morning: At this hour Snohomish PUD reports more than 146,000 customers without power in Snohomish County. In Everett, there are more than 20,000 PUD customers still in the dark. Be cautious if you venture out and treat any downed wires you see as live.
Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms
SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit...
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
yaktrinews.com
‘Atmospheric river’ bringing rain, wind, snow to PNW
SEATTLE (AP) — An atmospheric river is bringing strong to damaging winds, heavy rain and below-normal temperatures for the Puget Sound region from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Snow in the passes is expected as is potential river flooding, The Seattle Times reported. Jeff...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Halloween costume contest winners announced
Here are the winners of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume contest, sponsored by Windermere Edmonds. (See all entrants showing off their costumes in the video above.) Ages 0-6: Back to the Future (Waylon and Wyatt Ochoa) Ages 7-12: Wednesday Addams (Nora McKinstry) Teen: Batman & Robin (Oliver W...
Seattle-Area Wine Tasting Room Shutting Down: 'Sad To See Them Go'
The tasting room has been around since 1988.
Northbound I-5 reopens in downtown Seattle after closing due to protest
SEATTLE — Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened after it was shut down in Seattle due to a protest on the roadway Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The interstate was closed near Lakeview. The westbound and eastbound I-90 offramps to I-5 north also shut...
