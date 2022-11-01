ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

WRGB

Hochul defends bail reform in Keaira Hudson case

The domestic violence related homicide of a Cheektowaga woman is playing a big part in the state’s race for govenor in the final days leading up to the election. The family of Keaira Hudson is now blaming bail reform and Governor Kathy Hochul for Hudson’s death, something echoed by Republican candidate, Congressman Lee Zeldin.
WRGB

What will come of NY Inspector General's incriminating Schoharie limo crash report?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — CBS 6 is asking what happens next – now that a key report into the tragic Schoharie limo crash has been out for almost a week now. The state Inspector General’s incriminating report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash put into spotlight the lack of enforcement and communication that went on within and between the state Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles, finding “significant gaps in policies, procedures and interagency communications” that prevented Prestige’s misconduct from being efficiently identified and addressed.”
SCHOHARIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Johnstown man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman reports Dion Underwood, 45 of Johnstown, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in Albany. Freedman reports Underwood admitted that between January and December 2021, he planned with others to sell heroin and cocaine in the Capital Region.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
foxwilmington.com

19-Year-Old Dies at Juvenile Detention Facility in New York State

A teenager has died inside a juvenile detention facility in New York State, the Times Union reported. Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who died Thursday at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility outside Albany, New York, the Times Union reported. Lt. Daniel Belles, spokesman for Colonie...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
ALBANY, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA
WRGB

State Liquor Authority suspends license of Empire Lounge

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the license of The Empire Lounge, LLC, doing business as “The Empire Lounge,” at 443 5th Avenue in Troy Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on November 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady Police get virtual reality de-escalation system

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State funding is bringing a new tool to the Schenectady Police Department. This is the new "VRPD" system. It's a virtual reality de-escalation training tool, developed by Catapult Games, in partnership with the department. Police trainees get to experience real-world situations in a safe, digital...
SCHENECTADY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
WRGB

Former FedEx driver arraigned on murder, arson charges in death of elderly woman

EPHRATAH, NY (WRGB) — A Utica man is facing murder and arson charges after and elderly woman was found dead following a house fire. Investigators say back on May 13, 2022, State Police say the body of 74- year- old Sara E. Stinnett was found deceased in the home following a structure fire on Route 67 in the Town of Ephratah.
UTICA, NY
B.R. Shenoy

Nineteen Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses

"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.

