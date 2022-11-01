Canadian man identified as suspect in ‘non-location-specific bomb threat’ emailed to Nashville Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have announced they have identified the suspect in a September bomb threat that was emailed to the Nashville Public Library’s (NPL) downtown location.

Authorities say Josh Kimble, 42, of Ontario, Canada is the one responsible for the Sept. 22 threat.

Metro police called the threat “non-location-specific” — meaning it wasn’t against the Nashville Public Library specifically, but it was sent to the library through email.

Libraries across Nashville were closed out of an abundance of caution on the day the threat was received. Officers and NPL staff members checked the downtown building for suspicious items, while officers from other precincts did the same at the other NPL branches throughout Davidson County. No suspicious items were found.

Canadian authorities say Kimble has a history of similar threats. He was arrested on Sept. 26 in Ontario on 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of disseminating false information and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

Metro police say the investigation has now ended based on information from the FBI and Canadian authorities.

