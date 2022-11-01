Read full article on original website
New Rochelle police warn kids about guns after weapon found near school playground
Police posted on Facebook that children who find a gun should get an adult and tell them where it is - and not to touch it - even if it looks like a toy.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Elementary School Staff Alert Police to Handgun
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (November 2, 2022) — A sharp-eyed staff member at Daniel Webster Elementary School alerted police to a gun on or near school property. Police narrative: On November 1st, 2022 at about 12:38pm, New Rochelle Police were alerted by Daniel Webster Elementary School Staff that there appeared to be a firearm that can be seen through a schoolyard fence, partially buried in a dirt area near a tree. New Rochelle Police Officers and Detectives responded to investigate. Police located an unloaded silver 9mm semiautomatic handgun, with a fully loaded magazine next to it, partially buried in dirt and leaves. The area where it was found was not readily accessible by students or passersby, as it was about 6 feet above the sidewalk behind a retaining wall. Although it could be seen from the schoolyard, it was not accessible to students due to the high fence.
Gun, Loaded Magazine Found Buried At New Rochelle School
Police found a handgun and a loaded magazine buried nearby an elementary school in Westchester County. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 around 12:40 p.m., police responded to Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle at 95 Glenmore Dr. after school staff reported a partially buried firearm in a dirt area by a tree that could be seen through the schoolyard fence, according to New Rochelle Police.
Officials: Senior couple hospitalized in Roosevelt house fire
News 12 is told they were taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where the female victim is in critical condition and the male victim is in serious condition.
Police: Mineola man arrested for forcibly touching 13-year-old girl
Authorities say 18-year-old Isaias Granados Bonilla was inappropriately grabbing and forcibly touching a 13-year-old girl.
yonkerstimes.com
Violent Brawl with Irish Brothers Outside Yonkers Bar Caught on Video
A brutal bar fight that spilled out onto Yonkers Avenue on October 25 and was caught on video has the community abuzz for many reasons. The first is the sheer brutality of the fight, which ended up with one man almost being stomped to death outside the Corrib Tavern, on the corner of Yonkers Ave and Ridgewood street.
Brentwood High School students shocked at investigation into principal's 'professional conduct'
The district is also asking students to avoid speculation and ignore the rumors they are hearing.
NYPD searches for teen Bronx girl missing since Thursday
Officers say 14-year-old Anjelysse Gonzalez was last seen leaving Lehman High School on Thursday around 11 a.m.
5 students arrested after brawl at NYPD high school
Five students were arrested after a massive brawl over someone “disrespecting” another person broke out at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety in Queens.
'A Very Difficult Day': Yonkers Officer Helps Unconscious Boy During Funeral Procession
A police officer in Westchester is being recognized for assisting an unconscious three-year-old boy during his family member's funeral procession. The officer was recognized in a letter of appreciation sent to Yonkers Police by the son of a former Westchester County Department of Corrections officer, whose funeral procession was accompanied by officers from the department.
Police: Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting of Bronx man
Police say 27-year-old Jaleel Shakoor was charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Gerry Massella.
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
News 12
19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
Man wanted for fleeing from officer in Medford
Police say an officer saw the man driving on Granny Road, speeding and crossing a double line into oncoming traffic.
Bronx mother says 2-year-old daughter's left Tremont day care unnoticed
The 2-year-old is doing just fine but her mother, Delila Castro, said getting that phone call was traumatic.
Police: Poughkeepsie man, 77, sold drugs near Dutchess Community College
Police say Charles Faircloth, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in his apartment in the Pendell Commons complex.
sheltonherald.com
Norwalk home burglarized while residents were sleeping, police say
NORWALK — Police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred overnight Wednesday. Police could not say Friday whether any of the incidents were related. Residents of one Kermit Street home said they were asleep when their residence was burglarized. Norwalk police said they received a report of the residential burglary...
Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury
Police say one victim who was shot in the leg and shoulder was taken to the hospital.
NBC Connecticut
Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies
Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
Goshen student charged in Snapchat shooting threat
District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes says students were put in a “hold in place” for 20 minutes while police identified the sender and determined the threat wasn’t credible.
