NEW ROCHELLE, NY (November 2, 2022) — A sharp-eyed staff member at Daniel Webster Elementary School alerted police to a gun on or near school property. Police narrative: On November 1st, 2022 at about 12:38pm, New Rochelle Police were alerted by Daniel Webster Elementary School Staff that there appeared to be a firearm that can be seen through a schoolyard fence, partially buried in a dirt area near a tree. New Rochelle Police Officers and Detectives responded to investigate. Police located an unloaded silver 9mm semiautomatic handgun, with a fully loaded magazine next to it, partially buried in dirt and leaves. The area where it was found was not readily accessible by students or passersby, as it was about 6 feet above the sidewalk behind a retaining wall. Although it could be seen from the schoolyard, it was not accessible to students due to the high fence.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO