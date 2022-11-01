ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle Elementary School Staff Alert Police to Handgun

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (November 2, 2022) — A sharp-eyed staff member at Daniel Webster Elementary School alerted police to a gun on or near school property. Police narrative: On November 1st, 2022 at about 12:38pm, New Rochelle Police were alerted by Daniel Webster Elementary School Staff that there appeared to be a firearm that can be seen through a schoolyard fence, partially buried in a dirt area near a tree. New Rochelle Police Officers and Detectives responded to investigate. Police located an unloaded silver 9mm semiautomatic handgun, with a fully loaded magazine next to it, partially buried in dirt and leaves. The area where it was found was not readily accessible by students or passersby, as it was about 6 feet above the sidewalk behind a retaining wall. Although it could be seen from the schoolyard, it was not accessible to students due to the high fence.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Gun, Loaded Magazine Found Buried At New Rochelle School

Police found a handgun and a loaded magazine buried nearby an elementary school in Westchester County. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 around 12:40 p.m., police responded to Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle at 95 Glenmore Dr. after school staff reported a partially buried firearm in a dirt area by a tree that could be seen through the schoolyard fence, according to New Rochelle Police.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Violent Brawl with Irish Brothers Outside Yonkers Bar Caught on Video

A brutal bar fight that spilled out onto Yonkers Avenue on October 25 and was caught on video has the community abuzz for many reasons. The first is the sheer brutality of the fight, which ended up with one man almost being stomped to death outside the Corrib Tavern, on the corner of Yonkers Ave and Ridgewood street.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

'A Very Difficult Day': Yonkers Officer Helps Unconscious Boy During Funeral Procession

A police officer in Westchester is being recognized for assisting an unconscious three-year-old boy during his family member's funeral procession. The officer was recognized in a letter of appreciation sent to Yonkers Police by the son of a former Westchester County Department of Corrections officer, whose funeral procession was accompanied by officers from the department.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
YONKERS, NY
sheltonherald.com

Norwalk home burglarized while residents were sleeping, police say

NORWALK — Police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred overnight Wednesday. Police could not say Friday whether any of the incidents were related. Residents of one Kermit Street home said they were asleep when their residence was burglarized. Norwalk police said they received a report of the residential burglary...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies

Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
GREENWICH, CT

