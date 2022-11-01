Read full article on original website
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Myers to Key West
The road trip from Fort Myers to Key West is for sun worshippers, nature lovers and those looking for vibrant urban life on the Atlantic Coast. Whichever route you choose, incredible natural scenery is on offer as you make your way to the sub-tropical paradise of Key West. The 350-mile...
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
10NEWS
Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
drifttravel.com
Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods
The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
wild941.com
Woman Caught Bacterial Infection From Florida Beach
Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples, Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.
usf.edu
Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners fear rebuilding after Ian
Fort Myers Beach residents Chase Hussey and Erica Racz are worried their town will never be the same following the destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Before rebuilding their home and businesses, they said the community needs to be restored. Hussey and Racz’s single-story home in the Palm Isles neighborhood —...
Florida Weekly
Fort Myers Hurricane Ian concert planned for Nov. 20
In response to Hurricane Ian, Peacevision is organizing the PeaceVision Recovery concert to be held at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheatre in Fort Myers from 2-7 p.m. Nov. 20. The concert will benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank, the Lee County Homeless Coalition and Kimmie’s Recovery Zone. The concert...
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
Shrimping boats being removed
Cranes are starting the removal process of the shrimping boats near San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach.
Road & Track
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers restaurant dishing up free food, comfort after Ian
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a restaurant in Fort Myers serves up much more than a good meal; it dishes out some much-needed generosity. The restaurant is called FK Your Diet, but before you get the wrong idea, the “F-K” stands for foster kids, whom owner Doug Miller supports.
D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents
The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.
Candidates for Fort Myers Mayor discuss the future of yacht basin
The race for Fort Myers Mayor looked to be going straight through the yacht basin as we approach the general election on November 8.
WINKNEWS.com
How one North Fort Myers community is fighting back against looters
Post-storm looting is worse than ever in Lee County, but law enforcement, and the community, are fighting back. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer uncovers the numbers behind the looting problem and how one neighborhood is coming together for protection. Whether grabbing through debris on the sidewalk or entering a...
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
