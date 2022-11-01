Read full article on original website
Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia
CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership. The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community. The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties […]
WVNT-TV
42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, more West Virginians are struggling with their utility bills. According to a recent study by Lending Tree, in the last 12 months, 42% of households in West Virginia have given up other necessities like food and medicine in order to pay their energy bill. The study also reported that more than 30% of West Virginians were unable to pay part of their energy bill in the past year—the highest rate in the country.
WTAP
Your Good News: Parkersburg Crew gives back to honor its late captain Morgan Grimm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For October’s “Your Good News” segment sponsored by Morrison Incorporated, we take a look at how the Parkersburg High School Crew team continues to honor the memory of one of its members. On September 24, 2021, the Parkersburg High School Crew team held...
Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
WTOV 9
Blood donors needed as holidays approach
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The holiday season means increased roadway activity, family outing activity and even bad weather, which can lead to unfortunate events where blood donations are needed. The American Red Cross said it will start to pick up in the next week or so and the blood...
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
WSAZ
West Virginia Office of Budget Control talks Amendments 2 & 4
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Election day is less than a week away, and there has been a lot of buzz about a couple items on the ballot in West Virginia. Seth DiStafano with the West Virginia Office of Budget Control stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Amendments 2 & 4.
WTOV 9
11.4.22 Highlights: Linsly @ Morgantown
Linsly caps a 9-1 season by claiming the OVAC Class 3A championship. Among the Cadets victories in 2022: Ohio playoff teams Steubenville, St. Clairsville, Mooney, Fort Frye and Dover along with WV playoff qualifier Morgantown. Their only loss by three points in week two to WV Class AA playoff qualifier...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Community Action Council's HEAP Winter Crisis Program offers help
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — With winter rapidly approaching, it may be time to turn on the heat. But with skyrocketing inflation, it might be difficult for some. With that, the Jefferson County Community Action Council's HEAP Winter Crisis Program may be able to help. "Inflation's going up, wages aren't...
Barbour County clinic moving to new facility
The Myers Clinic which serves Barbour County is closing temporarily so that it can reopen at its brand new facility later this month.
WTOV 9
Rare hummingbirds fly to Belmont County home
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Barnesville woman just happened to be sitting on her porch one rainy afternoon and viewed something that may have never been seen in Belmont County. “I saw two hummingbirds come into the spicebush,” Carrie Secrest said. “I thought I’d take a picture of them to prove I still have hummingbirds. The first picture was a ruby throated and the second picture, I was like, ‘Oh, that's not a ruby throated, that is something different.’"
Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
WTOV 9
Steubenville city officials urge renewal of Issue 3
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents will see a levy renewal on their ballots and city officials are urging them to vote yes. Issue 3 on the general election ballot is to renew a Steubenville tax levy that has been around since the 1960s. The 5-mill operation levy helps fund a few different city organizations. But a majority of it goes toward salaries for first responders.
WTOV 9
Ohio County selected to be a part of GreenPower School Bus Pilot Program
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County Schools welcomed another school bus in its lineup – and it’s unlike all the others. It’s an electric bus, part of a pilot program in select parts of the state. The district was selected as one of four in West...
Metro News
American Heart Association says 17% of West Virginia middle school students vape
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is first in the nation when it comes to middle school children using e-cigarettes. “These things are now being seen in middle schools and we’ve even seen them in elementary schools,” American Heart Association Communications Director Kevin Pauley said Tuesday as the AHA was preparing to have a community conversation at South Charleston Middle School.
West Virginia singing principal named one of America’s best educators with $25,000 award
When Madison Elementary’s principal, Andrea Trio, walks through the halls singing with her students, it’s more than a performance – it’s a way to use music and other social-emotional behavioral tools to calm her young Cougars. And today, Principal Trio’s creative efforts as a leader in her school and community earned her the Award of […]
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
skisoutheast.com
West Virginia Passport Program Returns For Fourth And Fifth Graders
The annual West Virginia Passport Program is back again for the 2022-23 season. For the fourth year, the West Virginia Ski Areas Association is offering the popular West Virginia Passport Program to any child in the fourth or fifth grade to ski or snowboard for free during the 2022-23 season.
