Ohio County, WV

WVNS

Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership. The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community.  The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, more West Virginians are struggling with their utility bills. According to a recent study by Lending Tree, in the last 12 months, 42% of households in West Virginia have given up other necessities like food and medicine in order to pay their energy bill. The study also reported that more than 30% of West Virginians were unable to pay part of their energy bill in the past year—the highest rate in the country.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Blood donors needed as holidays approach

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The holiday season means increased roadway activity, family outing activity and even bad weather, which can lead to unfortunate events where blood donations are needed. The American Red Cross said it will start to pick up in the next week or so and the blood...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

11.4.22 Highlights: Linsly @ Morgantown

Linsly caps a 9-1 season by claiming the OVAC Class 3A championship. Among the Cadets victories in 2022: Ohio playoff teams Steubenville, St. Clairsville, Mooney, Fort Frye and Dover along with WV playoff qualifier Morgantown. Their only loss by three points in week two to WV Class AA playoff qualifier...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Rare hummingbirds fly to Belmont County home

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Barnesville woman just happened to be sitting on her porch one rainy afternoon and viewed something that may have never been seen in Belmont County. “I saw two hummingbirds come into the spicebush,” Carrie Secrest said. “I thought I’d take a picture of them to prove I still have hummingbirds. The first picture was a ruby throated and the second picture, I was like, ‘Oh, that's not a ruby throated, that is something different.’"
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTOV 9

Steubenville city officials urge renewal of Issue 3

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents will see a levy renewal on their ballots and city officials are urging them to vote yes. Issue 3 on the general election ballot is to renew a Steubenville tax levy that has been around since the 1960s. The 5-mill operation levy helps fund a few different city organizations. But a majority of it goes toward salaries for first responders.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Metro News

American Heart Association says 17% of West Virginia middle school students vape

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is first in the nation when it comes to middle school children using e-cigarettes. “These things are now being seen in middle schools and we’ve even seen them in elementary schools,” American Heart Association Communications Director Kevin Pauley said Tuesday as the AHA was preparing to have a community conversation at South Charleston Middle School.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV

