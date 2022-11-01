Read full article on original website
Related
Police: York County homeowner confronts 'porch pirate'
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating an alleged incident involving a homeowner who confronted a "porch pirate" who was allegedly trying to steal a package. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
Maryland Man Attacks Homeowner, State Troopers During Violent Pennsylvania Break-In: Police
A Maryland man violently attacked a homeowner, his neighbor, and three members of the Pennsylvania state police during a break-in at an Adams County home, according to court records. 29-year-old Eddie B. Thomas Jr., of Silver Spring, Maryland, crashed his car in the 400 block of Idaville York Springs Road...
Carlisle police make arrest in Cumberland County stabbing
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing that injured one person. According to the department, at 1:02 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to the area of Biddle Mission Park for a reported stabbing. Officers were directed to the back lot of...
Man claiming he needs help violently breaks into Adams County home
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man allegedly violently broke into an Adams County home after crashing his car and assaulted both a homeowner and responding police officers. According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to a home in Huntington Township shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 3 for a car crash and subsequent break-in.
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
WGAL
Video: Homeowner confronts man taking package from front porch in Dover, York County
DOVER, Pa. — A homeowner in Dover, York County, spotted a man taking a package from his front porch and confronted him. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera. The video shows a man walking up to the front porch of a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive on Tuesday. He picks up a large package and then starts walking to his car.
Police ID 3 suspects in series of package thefts in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in Hanover, York County are investigating a series of suspected thefts involving packages delivered to homes and businesses across the borough over the last few weeks. Officers were able to identify three suspects—an 18-year-old Hanover man and two male juveniles from the borough, ages 16...
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
WGAL
Woman robs bank in Mercersburg, Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. — A woman robbed a bank on Tuesday in Mercersburg, Franklin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the woman demanded money from the bank tellers at Community State Bank at 350 N. Main St. and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. The robbery happened around...
WGAL
Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
York bar shooting leads to attempted homicide charges
YORK, Pa. — A York man was charged with criminal attempt - criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possession of firearm prohibited after allegedly shooting at someone outside a bar in 2021. According to a criminal complaint, Kenneth Ray, 39, of York, fired three shots at the victim, striking him...
local21news.com
York County runaway teens located: police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police in York County say both teens have been located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were...
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
3 charged after multiple drugs, guns found in Altoona apartment
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are facing charges after police say multiple drugs and guns were found inside an apartment. Police were sent to the apartment along 11th Street Thursday at 1:40 a.m. where they were serving an arrest warrant for Richard Wertz, 44. Officers say Brittiny Powley, 35, answered the door and let […]
Arrest made in multiple home improvement scams in Blair, Cambria County
(WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly running home improvement scams in Cambria and Blair counties, according to police. Police said that 49-year-old Kelvin Morales, of Patton, was arrested by Patton Borough police after a couple came forward that a $400 check came back to them as a $2,400 check back […]
PHOTOS: Police looking to ID suspect that stole truck in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that stole a pickup truck after being caught on camera scoping out another vehicle. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:30 a.m., a white 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was stolen on Sassafrass Road in Tipton, according to troopers. Just 20 […]
Nearly $800 worth of diesel fuel stolen in Somerset County, suspect unknown
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are actively investigating the theft of approximately 130 gallons of diesel fuel in Paint Township. Sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, an unknown person(s) stole disel fuel from a backhoe and front-end loader on Graham Avenue. Police said the estimated value of the fuel is $780. Anyone […]
abc27.com
Chambersburg Police searching for driver who caused multiple accidents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are looking for a suspect who they say caused multiple accidents and then fled the scene. According to Chambersburg Police, on Oct. 20 at around 2:30 p.m., a tan Ford Passenger caused an accident on Lincoln Way East at Second Street before fleeing the area.
Altoona men charged in drug death after child called 911
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing more charges after an investigation into a drug death in Altoona, police report. Altoon Police were called to the 2500 block of Beale Avenue on Aug. 8 for the report of a deadly drug overdose. They said the call came from an 8-year-old who walked to […]
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 7