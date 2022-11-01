ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Comments / 7

Related
FOX 43

Police: York County homeowner confronts 'porch pirate'

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating an alleged incident involving a homeowner who confronted a "porch pirate" who was allegedly trying to steal a package. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle police make arrest in Cumberland County stabbing

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing that injured one person. According to the department, at 1:02 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to the area of Biddle Mission Park for a reported stabbing. Officers were directed to the back lot of...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Man claiming he needs help violently breaks into Adams County home

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man allegedly violently broke into an Adams County home after crashing his car and assaulted both a homeowner and responding police officers. According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to a home in Huntington Township shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 3 for a car crash and subsequent break-in.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg

Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman robs bank in Mercersburg, Franklin County

MERCERSBURG, Pa. — A woman robbed a bank on Tuesday in Mercersburg, Franklin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the woman demanded money from the bank tellers at Community State Bank at 350 N. Main St. and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. The robbery happened around...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York bar shooting leads to attempted homicide charges

YORK, Pa. — A York man was charged with criminal attempt - criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possession of firearm prohibited after allegedly shooting at someone outside a bar in 2021. According to a criminal complaint, Kenneth Ray, 39, of York, fired three shots at the victim, striking him...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

York County runaway teens located: police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police in York County say both teens have been located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

3 charged after multiple drugs, guns found in Altoona apartment

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are facing charges after police say multiple drugs and guns were found inside an apartment. Police were sent to the apartment along 11th Street Thursday at 1:40 a.m. where they were serving an arrest warrant for Richard Wertz, 44. Officers say Brittiny Powley, 35, answered the door and let […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona men charged in drug death after child called 911

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing more charges after an investigation into a drug death in Altoona, police report. Altoon Police were called to the 2500 block of Beale Avenue on Aug. 8 for the report of a deadly drug overdose. They said the call came from an 8-year-old who walked to […]
ALTOONA, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy