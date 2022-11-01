Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
consumergoods.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond’s Sid Swaroop Teaming With CPG On Retail Media at CGSM 2022
Retail media may best be described as a phenomenon -- one that's sweeping across the consumer goods industry and ushering in vast opportunities. At this years’ Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit, both CPG and retail execs will take the stage to dig into both its promise and its very-real challenges.
retailleader.com
Socially Responsible Retail Gains Momentum
Pro Tip: Consumers demand more from retail brands than just being merchants in today’s society. Brands that create physical environments that promote not only products — but also what the brands stand for — is key to creating meaningful connections with shoppers. New purpose-driven brands are expanding...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
PepsiCo and Coca-Cola Made Big Green Promises – Here's How It's Going
Greenwashing: it's the hot buzzword for companies who claim to be looking out for the environment in order to win over public favor. In truth, the path to sustainability is nuanced and ever-evolving. It involves creative alternatives when it comes to production, packaging, and shipping products. It's always important for consumers to keep an eye on which companies make promises and which ones deliver.
consumergoods.com
The Art and Science of Loyalty Requires a Happy Marriage With Consumers
There are two often conflicting points of views in the effort to build consumer loyalty: "How do I get the most amount of revenue out of my consumer," queried Imteaz Ahamed, director of performance marketing for baby formula maker Reckitt, "and deliver the products they actually need?" Earning both maximum...
Kohl’s Michelle Gass Talks Innovation, Leadership and Handling Pressure
In today’s tough economy, with millions of consumers pressured by inflation, there are still bright pockets in the retail business. That’s the perspective from Michelle Gass, chief executive officer of Kohl’s Corp., who during her presentation at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit observed that middle-income shoppers are pulling back on discretionary spending, though with those at the $100,000 or higher income level, “there was growth there. Unfortunately, not enough growth to make up for the others.”More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomTodd Snyder Men's Spring 2023The Breast Cancer Research Foundation New York Symposium and Awards Luncheon “That...
consumergoods.com
Tech Transformation Video: How CMO Mark Edmonson Is Growing Powerhouse Experiences at Gogo SqueeZ
Tech Transformation is once again on the road, this time recording from CGT’s annual Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit. We’re talking with Mark Edmonson, CMO of Materne North America, Gogo SqueeZ, about how the snack company is developing a first-party data strategy to build strong consumer experiences and loyalty.
Advertising Company Leaves No Road Off-Limits
*No goods, services, or gifts were received by the writer of this article on behalf of On The Go Advertising for this article’s publication.*. On The Go Advertising helped promote NBA superstar LaMelo Ball on a collaboration with Drnx.(@OnTheGoAdvertisingLLC/Instagram)
Gizmodo
PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Other Major Brands to Blunder Plastic Sustainability Goals
Corporate giants vowed change, but are falling short on their promises. Some of the biggest companies on Earth are all but certain to shoot past agreed upon targets to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published Wednesday. Beginning in 2018, hundreds of the world’s largest...
consumergoods.com
Tech Transformation Podcast: Gogo SqueeZ CMO Mark Edmonson On Building Data Foundations
Building consumer loyalty may be one of the most complicated challenges for today’s consumer goods companies. For brands like Gogo SqueeZ, this means focusing on developing a first-party data strategy as they work on their next stage of growth. In this episode of Tech Transformation, we’re talking with Mark Edmonson, CMO of Materne North America, Gogo SqueeZ, about how the snack brand is measuring and growing loyalty using consumer data and gamification to innovate and grow.
consumergoods.com
Guide to Customer Service in the Digital Era
While the goal of CRM was essentially to sell more products, the goal of Customer Experience (CX) is to engage, co-create value, and connect with customers as they shop and buy. Simply providing information to customers so that they will buy what your brand offers is no longer enough. Now, customers expect you to understand them and offer a personalized version of what they need based on that understanding — how, where, and when they need it.
CNBC
It's a 'wild west out there': CEO says regulation needed to keep firms in line on sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
consumergoods.com
Tapping Into Tech: An Inside Look With Google Cloud’s Carrie Tharp
Carrie Tharp’s retail journey began early on. She's currently the VP, retail and consumer at Google Cloud, but as a child, she was ringing the register at her family’s bakery store in Erie, Pennsylvania. Tharp nurtured those early experiences to create a longstanding commitment to the industry with one core belief always in mind: a positive customer experience while keeping consumers at a local level is the “very heart of retail.” Tharp’s career spans across e-commerce, digital experiences, and marketing, having worked with leading brands like Neiman Marcus Group, Fossil Group, Travelocity, and Dean Foods.
gcimagazine.com
The Estée Lauder Companies Releases Social Impact and Sustainability Report
The Estée Lauder Companies has released its fiscal year 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Report, which outlines progress made toward the company’s social impact and sustainability goals. Highlights of the report include:. Commitment to transition ELC’s global corporate vehicle fleet to electric by the end of calendar year...
NASDAQ
Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Some of the world's biggest consumer goods companies, including PepsiCo PEP.O, Mars and Nestle NESN.S, are almost certain to miss a target to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a new report published on Wednesday. The study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation...
AdWeek
Code and Theory's Dan Gardner Reveals New Media Company Designed to Help Readers Understand Technology
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today. LISBON—Code and Theory founder Dan Gardner and Social Media Week...
consumergoods.com
Where’s the Real Potential In First-Party Data? Views from Coty, General Mills and More
While few would dispute the value of first-party data, how it's collected and leveraged can vary for each organization. Craig Price, head of sales centre of excellence at alcohol beverage manufacturer Distell, sees the most potential in layering the data and its ability to demonstrate value to your retailer partners.
salestechstar.com
Optoro’s All-in-One Returns Platform Processes More than 100M Goods as Retail Embraces Returns Tech as Competitive Advantage to Drive Revenue
The company sees record demand for its enterprise-grade technology platform as retailers leverage returns to attract and retain customers ahead of the holiday season. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, today announced that its platform has processed more than 100 million returns. In October 2022 alone, the company processed 8.63 million units, a 74% increase YoY from Q3 2021. This milestone comes on the heels of impressive growth for the company, as retailers and brands look to innovative returns offerings as a competitive advantage that can boost customer loyalty, drive additional revenue, and minimize costs and environmental waste.
argusjournal.com
Advisory Excellence Continues to Build Thriving Community on Social Media
London, UK, November 03, 2022 – McapMediaWire – This week, the corporate networking, and media organisation Advisory Excellence achieved a new social media milestone. The organisation seeks to network on a worldwide scale by forming alliances in a variety of regions, including Europe, the former Soviet Union, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
