While the goal of CRM was essentially to sell more products, the goal of Customer Experience (CX) is to engage, co-create value, and connect with customers as they shop and buy. Simply providing information to customers so that they will buy what your brand offers is no longer enough. Now, customers expect you to understand them and offer a personalized version of what they need based on that understanding — how, where, and when they need it.

13 HOURS AGO