DALLAS — Stop us if you've heard this before: Luka Doncic is doing Luka Doncic things. The Mavericks star dropped 33 points in Dallas' 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. And in doing so, Doncic became the first player in 60 years to score at least 30 points in each of his team's first seven games.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO