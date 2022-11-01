Read full article on original website
Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan says Black Sabbath was the “blueprint” for his music: “I’ve chased that sound my whole life”
Billy Corgan has opened up about the musicians that inspired him as a child and claims Black Sabbath’s Master Of Reality was a “blueprint” for his own music. Speaking during an interview with Laney Amps this week (1 November), the Smashing Pumpkins frontman elaborated on crafting his own sound – admitting that attempting to emulate Black Sabbath has been a recurring motif for a lot of his entire career.
Signed guitars from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute to be auctioned for mental health charities
Electric guitars, drums and other instruments played and signed by some of the biggest names in rock at the two Taylor Hawkins tribute performances is set to hit the auction block later this month. The auction is held in honour of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, to benefit...
