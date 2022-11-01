Billy Corgan has opened up about the musicians that inspired him as a child and claims Black Sabbath’s Master Of Reality was a “blueprint” for his own music. Speaking during an interview with Laney Amps this week (1 November), the Smashing Pumpkins frontman elaborated on crafting his own sound – admitting that attempting to emulate Black Sabbath has been a recurring motif for a lot of his entire career.

