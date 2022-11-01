ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Portable campus approved for Lee County school worth nearly $20M

The price tag on a proposal to get kids out of crowded classrooms just got bumped up to $20,000,000. The Lee County School District approved the contract to build a portable campus next to Hector Cafferata Elementary. The building in Cape Coral was severely damaged in the storm, and students...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County accepting SHIP assistance applications

Starting Friday, you can apply to get money and pay your insurance deductibles in Lee County. It comes nearly two weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the six hardest-hit counties would get their piece of $5 million to help. Lee County’s chunk of money adds up to more than...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County learning lessons from Bay County’s Michael recovery

At times, coming back after Hurricane Ian may seem insurmountable. But each day, as Southwest Florida continues its recovery, there are stories of hope. There are more businesses reopening and people making progress on their homes and lives. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out parts of the panhandle,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bring questions to FEMA reps at Thursday night’s Cape Coral town hall

Southwest Florida residents with questions for FEMA representatives one month after Hurricane Ian can get them answered at a Thursday night town hall in Cape Coral. Cape Coral neighbors have concerns and tell WINK News they will be at the town hall to ask about big issues like the 50% Rule. That rule means homes that suffered more than 50% damage from the hurricane and were built before 1981 may have to be rebuilt completely to bring them up to current building codes. It is unclear if this rule applies to privately owned single-family homes that only suffered water damage but no structural damage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

What is and isn’t allowed at voting sites?

There are just four days left to submit your ballot for the 2022 Election. WINK News has received a lot of questions about what is and isn’t allowed at voting sites. One of them was from Lori in North Fort Myers, who emailed WINK News and said she saw “an old beater can in the front parking space covered in Trump stickers… just wondering if that’s legal or not.”
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How one North Fort Myers community is fighting back against looters

Post-storm looting is worse than ever in Lee County, but law enforcement, and the community, are fighting back. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer uncovers the numbers behind the looting problem and how one neighborhood is coming together for protection. Whether grabbing through debris on the sidewalk or entering a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County to reopen landfill to get rid of Ian debris

The trash from Hurricane Ian is stacked up all over the roads. And now an old landfill is reopening to handle the huge mess. For about a month now, the people of Lee County have been begging for help when it comes to picking up debris. The Lee County Board...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Farmers markets may be year-round allowable use in Lee County

Lee County Commissioners voted to conduct a public hearing to adopt an ordinance amending the Lee County Land Development Code, Chapter 34, relating to farmers’ markets. If the ordinance is adopted, it would allow farmers’ markets as a temporary use throughout the calendar year, which is currently only permitted to operate between October and April. The markets would require coordination with Lee County Sheriff’s Office and prohibit the operation of more than four days per week on the same premises. The addition of fine art, arts and crafts, jewelry, apparel and booths operated by local businesses, nonprofits and local governments would join the list of permitted vendors.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian

People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy