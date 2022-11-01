Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News ride along as Hurricane Ian debris cleanup continues in Lee County
WINK News was allowed to ride along as crews went out in Lee County to clean up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind. The site has already handled 3,000,000 cubic yards of debris. And it’s not just from Lee County, surrounding cities have contributed a fair amount to the pile.
WINKNEWS.com
Portable campus approved for Lee County school worth nearly $20M
The price tag on a proposal to get kids out of crowded classrooms just got bumped up to $20,000,000. The Lee County School District approved the contract to build a portable campus next to Hector Cafferata Elementary. The building in Cape Coral was severely damaged in the storm, and students...
D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents
The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County announces adjusted hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites due to time change
Due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites will be adjusted beginning Sunday. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The sites are:. Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers. San...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County accepting SHIP assistance applications
Starting Friday, you can apply to get money and pay your insurance deductibles in Lee County. It comes nearly two weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the six hardest-hit counties would get their piece of $5 million to help. Lee County’s chunk of money adds up to more than...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County learning lessons from Bay County’s Michael recovery
At times, coming back after Hurricane Ian may seem insurmountable. But each day, as Southwest Florida continues its recovery, there are stories of hope. There are more businesses reopening and people making progress on their homes and lives. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out parts of the panhandle,...
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
Candidates for Fort Myers Mayor discuss the future of yacht basin
The race for Fort Myers Mayor looked to be going straight through the yacht basin as we approach the general election on November 8.
Fort Myers Beach announces plan for temporary structures during rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach mayor announces plan for RVs, mobile homes and other temporary housing while residents rebuild
FEMA hosts town hall answering pressing questions about 50% rule
FEMA representatives talked about the “50% rule” on building recovery to flood insurance and small business administration loans.
WINKNEWS.com
Bring questions to FEMA reps at Thursday night’s Cape Coral town hall
Southwest Florida residents with questions for FEMA representatives one month after Hurricane Ian can get them answered at a Thursday night town hall in Cape Coral. Cape Coral neighbors have concerns and tell WINK News they will be at the town hall to ask about big issues like the 50% Rule. That rule means homes that suffered more than 50% damage from the hurricane and were built before 1981 may have to be rebuilt completely to bring them up to current building codes. It is unclear if this rule applies to privately owned single-family homes that only suffered water damage but no structural damage.
WINKNEWS.com
Dispossessed island residents ask when, if FEMA housing will arrive
A woman who rode out Hurricane Ian on Matlacha while her home in St. James City flooded now lives in a tent on her front lawn, and she is one of several blaming FEMA for dragging its feet on providing temporary housing for people in affected areas. “Foam mattresses that...
WINKNEWS.com
What is and isn’t allowed at voting sites?
There are just four days left to submit your ballot for the 2022 Election. WINK News has received a lot of questions about what is and isn’t allowed at voting sites. One of them was from Lori in North Fort Myers, who emailed WINK News and said she saw “an old beater can in the front parking space covered in Trump stickers… just wondering if that’s legal or not.”
WINKNEWS.com
How one North Fort Myers community is fighting back against looters
Post-storm looting is worse than ever in Lee County, but law enforcement, and the community, are fighting back. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer uncovers the numbers behind the looting problem and how one neighborhood is coming together for protection. Whether grabbing through debris on the sidewalk or entering a...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Police Department displays found property after Hurricane Ian, is it yours
If you are searching for missing property, the Sanibel Police Department put together a page with photos of discovered items. Residents, property owners, and business owners are encouraged to review the photos. If you see your property and can provide proof to support your claim, contact the Sanibel Police Departments’...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County to reopen landfill to get rid of Ian debris
The trash from Hurricane Ian is stacked up all over the roads. And now an old landfill is reopening to handle the huge mess. For about a month now, the people of Lee County have been begging for help when it comes to picking up debris. The Lee County Board...
Future plans move forward for Cape Coral Yacht Club as access remains closed
More than $1 million for new projects at the Cape Coral Yacht Club even as much of the area is still closed off after Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Farmers markets may be year-round allowable use in Lee County
Lee County Commissioners voted to conduct a public hearing to adopt an ordinance amending the Lee County Land Development Code, Chapter 34, relating to farmers’ markets. If the ordinance is adopted, it would allow farmers’ markets as a temporary use throughout the calendar year, which is currently only permitted to operate between October and April. The markets would require coordination with Lee County Sheriff’s Office and prohibit the operation of more than four days per week on the same premises. The addition of fine art, arts and crafts, jewelry, apparel and booths operated by local businesses, nonprofits and local governments would join the list of permitted vendors.
WINKNEWS.com
First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian
People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Collier County
An on-site D-SNAP location will open in Collier County at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex this week
