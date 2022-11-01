ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The known knowns of the 2022 midterm election

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., speaks during the Asian American Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus event at Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on October 22, the first day of early voting in Nevada. In the background are Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolack and Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. The results of the House Democrats' races and Cortez Masto's Senate campaign might presage what kind of nationwide results we can expect in the 2022 midterm elections. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
NEVADA STATE
Expected Financial Services chair found consensus with Democrats

Rep. Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican, says he was upstaged in September at a fundraiser for his own reelection campaign. About four dozen lobbyists at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in downtown Washington were more interested in listening to his guest speaker, Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, a North Carolina Republican, than to him.
WASHINGTON, DC
Budget panel race is on, regardless of Ways and Means outcome

A competition to decide who will lead Republicans on the House Budget Committee in the next Congress is underway — even if the current occupant doesn’t get the promotion he’s seeking. Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, the current top Republican on Budget, is running for his party's top...
GEORGIA STATE
Warnock pushes insulin cost caps as campaign nears finish line

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is making his advocacy for capping the cost of insulin a key part of his closing message ahead of Tuesday's election. Friday is the last day of early voting in Georgia, and both Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker have been crisscrossing the state on bus tours.
GEORGIA STATE
At the Races: Are we there yet?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Back in June, it seemed likely that abortion would dominate the midterms. The Supreme Court had just...
FLORIDA STATE
Capitol Lens | Lawn voyage

President Joe Biden greets staff on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday before boarding Marine One for a trip to Albuquerque, N.M., the first stop in a three-day campaign swing to support Democrats in competitive races. He will also visit California, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

