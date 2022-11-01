Read full article on original website
Guide to Customer Service in the Digital Era
While the goal of CRM was essentially to sell more products, the goal of Customer Experience (CX) is to engage, co-create value, and connect with customers as they shop and buy. Simply providing information to customers so that they will buy what your brand offers is no longer enough. Now, customers expect you to understand them and offer a personalized version of what they need based on that understanding — how, where, and when they need it.
Where’s the Real Potential In First-Party Data? Views from Coty, General Mills and More
While few would dispute the value of first-party data, how it's collected and leveraged can vary for each organization. Craig Price, head of sales centre of excellence at alcohol beverage manufacturer Distell, sees the most potential in layering the data and its ability to demonstrate value to your retailer partners.
The Art and Science of Loyalty Requires a Happy Marriage With Consumers
There are two often conflicting points of views in the effort to build consumer loyalty: "How do I get the most amount of revenue out of my consumer," queried Imteaz Ahamed, director of performance marketing for baby formula maker Reckitt, "and deliver the products they actually need?" Earning both maximum...
Tech Transformation Podcast: Gogo SqueeZ CMO Mark Edmonson On Building Data Foundations
Building consumer loyalty may be one of the most complicated challenges for today’s consumer goods companies. For brands like Gogo SqueeZ, this means focusing on developing a first-party data strategy as they work on their next stage of growth. In this episode of Tech Transformation, we’re talking with Mark Edmonson, CMO of Materne North America, Gogo SqueeZ, about how the snack brand is measuring and growing loyalty using consumer data and gamification to innovate and grow.
Tapping Into Tech: An Inside Look With Google Cloud’s Carrie Tharp
Carrie Tharp’s retail journey began early on. She's currently the VP, retail and consumer at Google Cloud, but as a child, she was ringing the register at her family’s bakery store in Erie, Pennsylvania. Tharp nurtured those early experiences to create a longstanding commitment to the industry with one core belief always in mind: a positive customer experience while keeping consumers at a local level is the “very heart of retail.” Tharp’s career spans across e-commerce, digital experiences, and marketing, having worked with leading brands like Neiman Marcus Group, Fossil Group, Travelocity, and Dean Foods.
Navigating Payments in the Metaverse
The metaverse. Everyone is talking about it. But is it a good channel for consumer goods businesses?. While still emerging, the metaverse presents opportunities for consumer goods companies. Consumers will always require physical goods like clothing, food, drinks, healthcare products, etc. In the metaverse, many of these items may be “needed” as well.
