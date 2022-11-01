Read full article on original website
3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston
With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with series tied after no-hitter
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied, 2-2, in the 2022 World Series. And MLB history was made in Wednesday's Game 4. Four Astros pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic. Houston's Game 4 win tied the series, 2-2, and Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Astros’ World Series Game 5 win
The Houston Astros trailed the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the World Series entering Game 4. Then the Astros threw a no-hitter on the road to even up the series on Wednesday night, and they followed it up with another road victory on Thursday night. Houston took down the Phillies 3-2...
CBS Sports
World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies
The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 5 of World Series
Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game five of the World Series Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Justin Verlander and Noah Syndergaard will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Watch: Poor Phillies Defense Helps Astros Tack on Third Run
The Houston Astros tacked on an insurance run in the top of eighth inning on a RBI ground out from Yordan Álvarez.
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies need to bounce back in World Series Game 5 after getting no-hit by the Houston Astros in Game 4.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
Phillies no-hit by Cristian Javier, 3 relievers as Astros even World Series
The Phillies have won two World Series in their 139-year history. They locked up both of them in their home ballpark, Veterans Stadium, where Tug McGraw jumped for joy in 1980, and Citizens Bank Park, where Brad Lidge fell to his knees and looked heavenward in 2008. If the Phils...
SB Nation
Astros throw combined no-hitter in Game 4 of World Series
After getting crushed in Game 3 of the World Series and falling behind in the series, the Astros would’ve been hoping to make a big response in Game 4. It’s safe to say they did so. Led by starter Cristian Javier, the Astros’ pitching combined to throw a...
Third Time's a Charm: Astros Face Third Different NL East Team in World Series
Three of the last four National League champions are different teams from the National League East division: the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies. Each team has had to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. The Astros are 0-for-2 thus far, but could their third try be a charm, and will they close out the Philadelphia Phillies with their 3-2 series lead?
