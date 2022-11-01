ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston

With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Astros’ World Series Game 5 win

The Houston Astros trailed the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the World Series entering Game 4. Then the Astros threw a no-hitter on the road to even up the series on Wednesday night, and they followed it up with another road victory on Thursday night. Houston took down the Phillies 3-2...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies

The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Astros throw combined no-hitter in Game 4 of World Series

After getting crushed in Game 3 of the World Series and falling behind in the series, the Astros would’ve been hoping to make a big response in Game 4. It’s safe to say they did so. Led by starter Cristian Javier, the Astros’ pitching combined to throw a...
HOUSTON, TX
FanNation Fastball

Third Time's a Charm: Astros Face Third Different NL East Team in World Series

Three of the last four National League champions are different teams from the National League East division: the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies. Each team has had to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. The Astros are 0-for-2 thus far, but could their third try be a charm, and will they close out the Philadelphia Phillies with their 3-2 series lead?
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy