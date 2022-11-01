Southwest Florida residents with questions for FEMA representatives one month after Hurricane Ian can get them answered at a Thursday night town hall in Cape Coral. Cape Coral neighbors have concerns and tell WINK News they will be at the town hall to ask about big issues like the 50% Rule. That rule means homes that suffered more than 50% damage from the hurricane and were built before 1981 may have to be rebuilt completely to bring them up to current building codes. It is unclear if this rule applies to privately owned single-family homes that only suffered water damage but no structural damage.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO