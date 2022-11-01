ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County accepting SHIP assistance applications

Starting Friday, you can apply to get money and pay your insurance deductibles in Lee County. It comes nearly two weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the six hardest-hit counties would get their piece of $5 million to help. Lee County’s chunk of money adds up to more than...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lee County learning lessons from Bay County’s Michael recovery

At times, coming back after Hurricane Ian may seem insurmountable. But each day, as Southwest Florida continues its recovery, there are stories of hope. There are more businesses reopening and people making progress on their homes and lives. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out parts of the panhandle,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Portable campus approved for Lee County school worth nearly $20M

The price tag on a proposal to get kids out of crowded classrooms just got bumped up to $20,000,000. The Lee County School District approved the contract to build a portable campus next to Hector Cafferata Elementary. The building in Cape Coral was severely damaged in the storm, and students...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lee County commissioners vote to create Ian recovery task force

Recovery will take years, a grim yet realistic admission at the Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting earlier on Tuesday. Facing a long rebuild after Hurricane Ian, county officials have approved a new task force that should help Southwest Florida down the road. The county is projecting recovery efforts as...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Charlotte County begins canal clean-up process

Charlotte County has begun a long process to clean some of the canals and other waterways after Hurricane Ian. Crews started work at the Hayward Canal on Tuesday. They don’t know what’s in the water, it can be anything from signs to boats. Those crews will go through the canals foot by foot to figure it out and clean up the water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Bring questions to FEMA reps at Thursday night’s Cape Coral town hall

Southwest Florida residents with questions for FEMA representatives one month after Hurricane Ian can get them answered at a Thursday night town hall in Cape Coral. Cape Coral neighbors have concerns and tell WINK News they will be at the town hall to ask about big issues like the 50% Rule. That rule means homes that suffered more than 50% damage from the hurricane and were built before 1981 may have to be rebuilt completely to bring them up to current building codes. It is unclear if this rule applies to privately owned single-family homes that only suffered water damage but no structural damage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes

Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
FORT MYERS, FL
Farmers markets may be year-round allowable use in Lee County

Lee County Commissioners voted to conduct a public hearing to adopt an ordinance amending the Lee County Land Development Code, Chapter 34, relating to farmers’ markets. If the ordinance is adopted, it would allow farmers’ markets as a temporary use throughout the calendar year, which is currently only permitted to operate between October and April. The markets would require coordination with Lee County Sheriff’s Office and prohibit the operation of more than four days per week on the same premises. The addition of fine art, arts and crafts, jewelry, apparel and booths operated by local businesses, nonprofits and local governments would join the list of permitted vendors.
LEE COUNTY, FL

