Zacks.com
Radian Group (RDN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
RDN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating income of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.1%. The bottom line increased 95.5% year over year. The results reflected higher monthly premium policy insurance in force, higher investment income and lower expenses, offset by lower premiums...
Zacks.com
Valmont's (VMI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
VMI - Free Report) registered profits of $72.1 million or $3.34 per share in third-quarter 2022, up from $51.7 million or $2.40 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $3.49 per share in the reported quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46. Revenues in...
Zacks.com
Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat
MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $69 million or 87 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 versus $71 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 69 cents, missing the Zacks...
Zacks.com
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GDDY - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line also jumped 12.5% sequentially and 8.6% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.03 billion, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenues were...
Zacks.com
Cambium (CMBM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Top-Line Growth
CMBM - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects to strengthen its technology roadmap and strategy as supply chain adversities continue to ease. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in...
Zacks.com
PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%. However, the figure declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $6.85 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 12% on an FX-neutral basis and 11% on a reported basis....
Zacks.com
Tenet Healthcare (THC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Down Y/Y, Shares Drop
THC - Free Report) have plunged 25.4% since it reported third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. Investor sentiments might have been hurt by the year-over-year drop in the bottom line resulting from elevated labor costs and softer contributions from the Hospital Operations and Other segment, the most significant contributor to THC’s top line. A not-so-impressive 2022 outlook also acted as a drag on the stock. Nevertheless, the downside was partly mitigated by strong performances of its Ambulatory Care and Conifer segments.
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained 4.1% during after-hours trading on Nov 3, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, “The completion of the IEA acquisition marks...
Zacks.com
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
Zacks.com
POOL's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down
POOL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with its earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 4.8% during trading hours on Oct 20. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as...
Zacks.com
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com
Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
ARW - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s adjusted earnings of $5.45 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36. The bottom line improved 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported revenues of $9.27 billion, up 9% from...
Zacks.com
FMC Corp's (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
FMC Corporation (. FMC - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of 95 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $1.24 reported in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Revenues were $1,377.2 million in the...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Zacks.com
Goodyear's (GT) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
GT - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Lower-than-anticipated revenues and operating income in the Americas and EMEA segments, and lesser-than-expected sales in the Asia Pacific segment weighed on the results. The bottom line decreased 44.4% from the year-ago figure of 72 cents.
Zacks.com
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
UBER - Free Report) stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Flowserve (FLS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
FLS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 20 cents from non-recurring items) of 9 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 67% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt the performance. Flowserve’s total sales of $872.9 million...
Zacks.com
Microchip (MCHP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
MCHP - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.46 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.39% and rose 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $2.07 billion increased 25.7% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.52%. Quarter in Detail.
Zacks.com
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
Zacks.com
SkyWest (SKYW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss
SKYW - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents but declined 34% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues of $789.4 million missed...
