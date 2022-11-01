Hailey And Justin Bieber Have A New Family Member

The news the world has been waiting for, The Bieber’s have a major announcement. Justin and Hailey Bieber announced earlier today (Tuesday) that she and hubby Justin have a new member in their family.

The couple has adopted a new puppy and named her Pig Lou Bieber.

Hailey posted a photo of the new pup and her pink pig costume from Halloween with the caption, “This is Oscar’s new baby sister Piggy Lou Bieber.”

Did you dress your pet up for Halloween? What did they go as? Do you buy clothes for your pet’s? Do you think it’s silly to dress up your dog?