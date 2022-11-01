As someone with a strong support network, it’s difficult to acknowledge, much less comprehend, the ripple of pain a fake eviction notice can have on a family. But I feel it acutely. For several years, my mother, a Holocaust survivor in her 80s, has been the target of an aggressive group bullying campaign by the shady board and management company of her Brooklyn co-op building.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO