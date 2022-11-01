ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheryl Lee Ralph Will End Her Headline-Making Year With a Christmas Album

Sheryl Lee Ralph is ending her banner year on a high note. The newly minted Emmy winner is releasing a Christmas album aptly titled "Sleigh," and we already know it's going to be filled with festive bangers. Ralph shared the news on Nov. 1 with "Today" show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who slipped in a brief mention of the project at the end of their interview.
My Elderly Mom Was Forced to Spend Thousands to Fight a Fake Eviction Notice

As someone with a strong support network, it’s difficult to acknowledge, much less comprehend, the ripple of pain a fake eviction notice can have on a family. But I feel it acutely. For several years, my mother, a Holocaust survivor in her 80s, has been the target of an aggressive group bullying campaign by the shady board and management company of her Brooklyn co-op building.
