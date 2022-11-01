Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey Kicked Off The Christmas Season By Reading Jimmy Fallon’s Naughty List
Have no fear, Mariah Carey is here — to save the holidays!
Sheryl Lee Ralph Will End Her Headline-Making Year With a Christmas Album
Sheryl Lee Ralph is ending her banner year on a high note. The newly minted Emmy winner is releasing a Christmas album aptly titled "Sleigh," and we already know it's going to be filled with festive bangers. Ralph shared the news on Nov. 1 with "Today" show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who slipped in a brief mention of the project at the end of their interview.
Hospitality Workers Who've Helped Out Celebs, How Much Did They Tip You?
I bet Beyoncé tips with $100 bills. 👀
"Buying Beverly Hills"'s Alexia Umansky Says Mom Kyle Richards Gave Her Tips For Reality-TV Series
Watch out, Bravo — there's a new reality-TV series bringing some "Real Housewives" stars over to Netflix. "Buying Beverly Hills," the streamer's newest addition to its real-estate repertoire, is a docusoap that follows property boss Mauricio Umansky, the husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards. "This...
"Buying Beverly Hills" Stars Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky Are Related to Reality-TV Royalty
As you settle in to watch Netflix's latest real-estate reality-TV show offering, "Buying Beverly Hills," you'll notice relatively quickly that not only is the show a family affair, but its cast is already connected to reality-television royalty. "Buying Beverly Hills" follows the professional and personal goings-ons of the billion-dollar brokerage...
My Elderly Mom Was Forced to Spend Thousands to Fight a Fake Eviction Notice
As someone with a strong support network, it’s difficult to acknowledge, much less comprehend, the ripple of pain a fake eviction notice can have on a family. But I feel it acutely. For several years, my mother, a Holocaust survivor in her 80s, has been the target of an aggressive group bullying campaign by the shady board and management company of her Brooklyn co-op building.
